Home And Away wedding just what fans deserve, says Ditch Davey

It’s been a long time coming but Summer Bay doctors Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) and Christian Green (Ditch Davey) finally tie the knot this month in a garden ceremony Davey says felt very real.

“When I arrived on set, it did feel like we were there for a wedding,” he says, adding he and McNamee had gone through all the usual pre-wedding planning required of any couple in the lead-up to the big day.

“There were conversations about it, suit fittings, having to learn your vows – there’s lots and lots of different aspects of it – and then there’s everything that happens on the day.

“I think everyone did a beautiful job. It looks like a real bloody wedding – just without the champagne. It was great – and Penny did make a beautiful bride.”

And while it might not have been quite as nerve-racking as the real thing, father-of-two Davey – who in real life is separated from his wife, model Sophia Dunn – says there was still plenty of pressure to give Home And Away viewers the romantic wedding they want.

“You want to send this couple off to start the new chapter of their lives so there’s a lot of care taken, but it was a still a lot of fun to do,” he says.

Just where the newlyweds will start that new chapter remains to be seen. After a suggestion from Christian, Tori has been applying for jobs in London and it is possible the couple, along with her toddler daughter Grace, could soon be leaving Summer Bay for good.

That aside, there’s no doubt the wedding is long overdue. Christian and Tori were meant to marry at the end of May but the nuptials were called off after he became infatuated with Rachel (Marny Kennedy), a young woman injured in a skydiving accident that he witnessed.

After Rachel’s death Christian set out to woo Tori back and, after several awkward attempts to propose, the wedding was back on.

Davey says he knew from when he first joined the show, that Tori and Christian’s journey to happiness would be a long one in keeping with the tradition of long-running dramas like Home And Away and Shortland Street.

It also meant he and McNamee – who shares two children, Jack, five, and Neve, two, with husband Matt Tooker – needed to get up close and personal very early on in their on-screen relationship.

“I think there’s a lot of trust that you have to develop very quickly and you certainly do have to have a sense of humour when you’re performing certain storylines because it can be confronting and it can be uncomfortable,” he says, adding over time he formed a strong relationship with his co-star.

Davey says he was not surprised the storyline took so long to come to fruition.

“You know, once you get the part, the structure of drama is to keep people apart for as long as you can and that’s because that’s where the drama lies, that’s where the intensity is.

“But every now and then we need hope and this is hope; it is happy ever after. This is that moment and I think it was well planned and well executed.”

The days leading up to the big event haven’t gone without drama. Tori’s brother Justin (James Stewart) refuses to walk her down the aisle because he is worried he will become too emotional and the absence of family members – including brother Brody (Jackson Heywood) and half-sister Raffy (Olivia Deeble) – also upsets the bride-to-be.

There was also no overlooking the fact that Summer Bay weddings often act as magnets for disasters but, it seems, this time round the sun really did shine on the lucky couple.

“There were no bombs coming down, train derailments, nothing whatsoever,” Davey says.

“I think the fans will enjoy what happens and how it happens because it is as much for the fans as it is for the characters.

“The fans really invest in the show and in the lives of these characters and I think it will be a nice little jewel at the end of a very rocky storyline. I think everyone will be relieved and heartened.”

Home And Away, TVNZ 2 weeknights