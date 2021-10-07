From heartache to baby joy for Shortland Street actor Ria Vandervis

Louie Brunel-Morvan plays baby Billy McCaskill on Shortland Street, the first child of Harper Whitley and Drew McCaskill, played by Ben Barrington and Ria Vandervis.

Three years ago when I talked to Shortland Street’s Ria Vandervis about the challenges of pretending to give birth for the camera, I had no idea she had miscarried her own baby during her on-screen pregnancy.

It wasn’t until last year, the actor – who plays Ferndale’s Dr Harper Whitley – revealed her tragic loss and spoke out about her and husband Chris Ashton’s six-year battle to have a baby.

Now – thanks to a donor egg from her younger sister Lottie – the couple are looking forward to the birth of their first child in December.

Supplied Ria Vandervis lost her baby while portraying the pregnant Harper Whitley on Shortland Street.

Meanwhile, Whitley, too, is again pregnant.

“They’ve written it in quite late in the piece this time,” says Vandervis, admitting it had been really tough to continue with her character’s pregnancy while grieving the loss of her own baby.

“So I said this time, you know, ‘I’d love you to write it in but I need an escape clause or something if it doesn’t work out. I just don’t think emotionally I can handle doing that again’. But very fortunately, we’re not having to do that.”

And while Vandervis has her own birthing plan ready – “I’ve been doing hypno birthing so hopefully it’s going to be beautiful and pain free” – she knows nothing about what is planned for Harper.

“I’m not sure exactly how they’re going to tackle that. I have asked that if I do give birth on screen for it to happen after (my baby). Your body doesn’t know that it’s not real. Besides, I’ll know exactly what it’s like by then.”

Vandervis is not alone in having her pregnancy written into the show this year. Nivi Summer and Ngahuia Piripi – who play Drs Zara Chakraborty and Esther Samuels respectively – were both pregnant at the same time as their characters. Both actors had their babies during lockdown.

There have been plenty of jokes about what’s in the water on the Shortland Street set, jokes Vandervis. “And it’s not just at work. I know so many women who are pregnant at the moment – must be a Covid thing.”

However, she is acutely aware, from the response she has had to her honesty about her own fertility struggles, that there are many other women who are not so fortunate.

Supplied Shortland Street’s Drew (Ben Barrington) and Harper (Ria Vandervis), with Billy and Marley, will soon have another mouth to feed.

“I was a little bit nervous in my last article about announcing (my pregnancy) just because I didn’t want other people on the journey to feel crappy about it,” she says. “It is so hard when you’ve been trying for so long. But the feedback has been awesome. It’s given a lot of people hope as I had hoped it would.”

She is often approached by women seeking advice and sharing stories.

“Lots of people ask me questions like, ‘I’m on the same journey as you and I’m really struggling’ or ‘I have a friend who’s fallen pregnant and I feel happy for them but it really hurts. Do you have any tips?’ Unfortunately, I don’t but it’s good for people to have a conversation about it, I think.”

However, while Vandervis and Ashton are over the moon about their coming baby, on screen it is a different story for Harper and husband Dr Drew MacCaskill (Ben Barrington). While Harper is overjoyed they’re having another baby, Drew – who not long ago discovered he was infertile – accuses her of infidelity.

“His reaction wasn’t completely unfounded but it’s pretty harsh, I feel,” Vandervis says. “However, I’m sure eventually Harper will bring Drew round but it might take a while. He’s a stubborn, stubborn man.”

Supplied Shortland Street’s Harper Whitley (Ria Vandervis) is psyching herself up to give birth.

Meanwhile, Vandervis is psyching herself up to becoming a mother of three – on screen at least. Drew and Harper already have toddler Billy (Louis Brunel-Morvan) and foster child Marley (James Allan).

“You never know what they are going to do with Marley, but I believe the plan is for three kids,” she says, joking that maybe it will be like the sitcom Full House.

“And we’ll have to get aunties and uncles moving in to help us. It’s hard wrangling two at the moment but while it is tough, it’s also really joyous. We’re really, really lucky to have both of them. James is the consummate professional and old beyond his years. While Louis, who plays Billy, is absolutely nuts but just absolutely delightful.”

Both boys know Vandervis is pregnant. “James, who’s a bit older, obviously understands it a bit more and Louis keeps saying, ‘There’s your baby’ and pointing to my tummy and that kind of stuff.”

Shortland Street, TVNZ 2 weeknights