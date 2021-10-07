Joanne Froggatt stars in TVNZ's new thriller Angela Black

It’s dark, as the title might suggest. But as this new drama opens, suburban wife, Angela Black, seems like she has the perfect life.

Married to the handsome and seemingly charming Oliver (Michiel Huisman), with two children and living in a nice house. Yet behind closed doors, the horrible reality often rears its ugly head.

Supplied Former Downton Abbey actor Joanne Froggatt plays a domestic abuse victim in Angela Black.

Oliver is violent and manipulative and she has become used to hiding the cuts and bruises he inflicts on her.

Drowning her sorrows outside a pub one evening she is befriended by a man who asks her for a light. It appears to be casual but he turns out to reveal astonishing truths about her husband which makes her more frightened of him than ever.

In the role of Angela is Joanne Froggatt, who is making something of a habit of playing downtrodden women. In both Downton Abbey as ladies maid Anna and as teacher Laura in Liar she was a rape victim.

“I think in real life, I’m just so happy I need to let it out!” she laughs. “I am drawn to those parts because often they’re incredible stories and they’re challenging as an actor. So, to be offered the opportunity to show a great emotional range and to really get into the psychology of a character is what you are in it for.

“I’ve done lots of other sorts of roles as well but those are the ones that stand out in people’s memories, because they’re the most affecting to do and to watch.”

But because of the intensity of such roles, she says that she likes to take a break in between.

“I wouldn’t plan on ever doing an Angela Black type show and then going straight on to do another abused character straight afterwards. I’ve never gone back to back like that with two very intense characters and I don’t think that’s something I’d ever particularly want to dive into, just because physically and emotionally you need to put one to bed and have a break. One a year is good for me.”

An added bonus to her about this show was that it was a chance to team up again with writers Harry and Jack Williams, who wrote Liar.

“I hoped I would work with them again, because I had such a fantastic experience working with them on two seasons of Liar. We kept in contact and then, out of the blue, they sent me Angela Black and I was thrilled that a) they had kept me in mind for something else and b) when I started reading the first episode I couldn’t put it down. And that’s always the best way for me to tell if I want to do a job or not.

Supplied Actors Samuel Adewunmi, Joanne Froggatt and Michiel Huisman in Angela Black.

“Jack and Harry just write these incredible twisty-turny thrillers, but also with underlying issues and they get the levels right of making it a really exciting piece of entertainment but also having something more important to think about running alongside it.

“What really interested me about Angela was that she was a woman who was about to find her voice but in the first episode, she hasn’t got to that point. She hasn’t yet found her strength and re-found herself.

“When you meet her she’s seemingly living this perfect life. She’s got this lovely husband in this lovely house, these lovely children and, from the outside, everything’s dreamy. But you scratch the surface and there’s so much more going on. And that really interested me as well about how, as humans, to a lesser or greater extent, we all have a facade of life. It might be on social media, where you are portraying a shiny life but what’s really going on?

“It was really nice to go on that journey with her in finding her mind again, really, and her way through the next stage of her life and finding the strength to fight her own corner again.

“I did a lot of research to play Angela and Women’s Aid was incredible with their support and in pointing me in the right direction. They suggested that I read a book by Mandy Thomas called You Can’t Run, which is a harrowing account of domestic violence and incredibly moving. I read Katie Piper’s book Beautiful about the attack on her after a short relationship and Melanie Brown’s book Brutally Honest. I also read See What You Made Me Do? by Australian journalist Jess Hill, which was more of a clinical view on why domestic abuse happens and why it’s so prevalent in countries across the world and what is the psychology behind it.

“Whenever I tackle sensitive subject matters in a role I don’t take them on lightly. There’s a certain amount of responsibility. It’s all about doing the best possible job I can.”

Angela Black, TVNZ OnDemand, streaming from Monday, October 11.