Reboot of The Royal Flying Doctor Service sees Outback heroes in the air again

A reboot of the popular Australian series of the 1980s, RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service centres around the lives of the workers of the emergency service.

Some 35 years ago, millions of viewers around the world tuned in weekly to watch Kiwi Rebecca Gibney and her co-stars on The Flying Doctors dish up tales of heroism, adventure and romance set against the backdrop of the Australian Outback.

The series racked up more than 220 episodes over a run that went from 1986 until 1993 and made Gibney, Andrew McFarlane, Liz Burch and Robert Grubb household names throughout Australia, New Zealand, parts of Europe and in Britain where it drew audiences of six to eight million viewers.

Daniel Asher Smith Emma Hamilton plays Dr Eliza Harrod who’s fled from London to escape a scandal.

Now there is RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service which – with its all-star cast headed by former Home And Away heart-throb Stephen Peacocke and Emma Hamilton (Last Cab To Darwin) – also follows the work and personal lives of a group of fictional, modern-day heroes who work for the Royal Flying Doctor Service. However, the new series is no remake.

Based on real-life stories and filmed on location in and around Broken Hill, RFDS seeks to capture both the beauty and brutality of one of Australia’s most isolated regions, a place where the doctors and the nurses, pilots and support staff of the RFDS must overcome unique challenges to reach and treat patients.

Adding even more authenticity is the fact many of the locals and guest roles were cast from among the local population – and that much of the filming takes place on a real RFDS base.

For Peacocke, who won three Logies for his portrayal of Summer Bay gang leader Darryl ‘Brax Braxton’, Flight Nurse Pete Emerson is a role he takes seriously.

The Dubbo-born actor, most recently on screen in Five Bedrooms, grew up in rural New South Wales and once spent a year working as a jackeroo.

“It’s not lost on us that we’re representing a really important organisation that means so much to Australia and no one wants to drop the ball,” he says, of this latest role.

“I always wanted to do something to do with country Australia and I wanted to do something that was accurate to the way I grew up and the people I knew.”

RFDS fits the bill perfectly for him.

“The first couple of pages of the script that they sent through, I just thought the storytelling’s compelling, these are people I know and it’s written really, really accurately,” the 39-year-old actor says.

The eight-part series opens with the arrival of the new Senior Medical Officer Dr Eliza Harrod (Emma Hamilton), who has fled from London to Broken Hill with her teenage son Henry to escape a scandal.

Within days of her arrival, she finds herself caught up in a tragedy that has ongoing ramifications for her relationship with Pete and the rest of the RFDS crew.

Daniel Asher Smith Stephen Peacocke as Flight Nurse Pete Emerson.

At the same time, Pete’s life is also turned upside down by a family tragedy.

While Eliza and Pete get off to a rocky start, Peacocke and Hamilton have quickly become mates.

“Working with Emma has been terrific,” Peacocke says.

“It’s so weird to meet her in Broken Hill because she’s had this whole other life. You know, she’s studied at RADA, she’s worked for the Royal Shakespeare Company, worked in these incredible productions in Britain and America and you meet her in Broken Hill and she’s such a down-to-earth girl.

Daniel Asher Smith Kate Mulvany as RFDS volunteer Tour Guide Rhiannon Emerson.

“She plays this British doctor that turns up in the middle of the Outback running from a pretty troubled moment on the other side of the planet.

“There’s something about the character she’s created that’s so English and it works so well juxtaposed against everybody else.”

Despite being Australian born and bred, Hamilton is often mistaken for an Englishwoman, probably thanks in part to the fact she studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in the UK and then went on to play Brits in shows including Mr Selfridge, The Tudors and The Musketeers.

However, RFDS is not her first Outback experience. She also spent time in Australia’s red centre while filming the movie Last Cab To Darwin with Packed To The Rafters’ Michael Caton.

“Steve Peacocke is hilarious,” Hamilton, 37, says of her RFDS co-star. “I’ve had a lot of fun working with him.

“We’ve had a lot of scenes together and he’s incredibly professional, incredibly well-prepared.

“He’s got your back. Some of the scenes we’ve done have been quite technically tricky and I know I’m in safe hands when I’m working with him.”

RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service – TVNZ 1 Monday, October 25