Real-life Squid Game happening in Abu Dhabi (without the gore and murder)

Netflix’s Korean series Squid Game has captivated audiences worldwide, so much so that a group in Abu Dhabi are recreating the children’s games in the series – but without all the gore and murder.

The Korean Cultural Centre (KCC) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) decided to bring the iconic series to life this week by hosting a re-enactment of the games.

For those who haven’t yet been captivated by Squid Game-mania the premise is rather simple – 456 people, all with money issues, voluntarily participate in games to win a big jackpot at the end (which grows after every elimination). The six rounds were derived from beloved childhood games in Korea – green light, red light, dalgona cookie, the midnight fight, tug of war, marbles, glass stepping stones, and squid game.

The show quickly climbed to the top of Netflix’s rankings of most-watched shows after its September 17 release.

The Korean Cultural Centre’s UAE chapter is selecting 30 people to participate in two separate sessions of the games – 15 in each – on October 12. They will be wearing uniforms with the Squid Game logo and staff will be wearing the now-iconic circle, triangle and square masks.

The groups will play four of the games from the show just without the “eliminations”, as they’re called, and one that was featured in the earlier episodes of the series.

Netflix The dalgona cookie game will be included in the re-enactment.

There will be a rendition of red light, green light (participants run forward during green light and must freeze during red light, with the aim to cross the finish line), glass stepping stones (players jump onto glass panels, half of which break), the dalgona​ cookie game (participants must cut around a shape in a honeycomb cookie without breaking it), and marbles.

They will also play ddakji​, the game from the beginning of the series that requires players to flip a folded piece of paper simply by throwing another one at it.

The two-hour sessions will pit participants against each other, with those eliminated watching the rest of the games from the sideline. Unlike in the series where 45.6 billion won ($55.4 million) is in the kitty at the end, there is no money up for grabs in this game.

The centre opened registrations to the public between September 30 and October 6, and are selecting players from that list.

YOUNGKYU PARK/NETFLIX From left: Park Hae-soo as Cho Sang-woo, Jung-jae Lee as Seong Gi-hun and HoYeon Jung as Sae-byeok in Squid Game.

The idea behind this real-life interpretation of the show is to encourage people to learn about Korean culture.

A spokesperson for the group told The National News: “The games seemed a bit brutal in the series to maximise the dramatic element, however, actually all the games in the series are popular games played by Korean children from the past to the present.

“KCC would like the people in the UAE to learn more about Korean culture by participating in the event.”