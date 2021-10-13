Newstalk ZB's Heather Du Plessis-Allan is having a baby boy

Heather du Plessis-Allan and Barry Soper married in 2009 and are expecting their first child.

Newstalk ZB broadcaster Heather Du Plessis-Allan says she is “really excited” to be expecting her first child.

Du Plessis-Allan, who is married to Newstalk ZB’s political editor Barry Soper, announced the pregnancy during her show on Tuesday.

Ross Giblin Newstalk ZB broadcaster Heather Du Plessis-Allan is expecting her first child with husband Barry Soper.

“I have something to tell you,” she told her listeners, “don’t worry it’s not bad news.

“I am very excited, so I have to tell you, the news is that I’m pregnant.

READ MORE:

* Heather du Plessis-Allan to host Newstalk ZB drive show

* Mike Hosking is 'the king of radio', but Magic Talk is planning a revolt

* Oscar Kightley: BSA ruling on Heather du Plessis-Allan justification you 'can't say things like that'



“This is my first baby, so it’s a bit of a big deal, and it’s new and scary, but it’s really, really exciting.”

Du Plessis-Allan said she was due in late February and joked she had been offered a week’s maternity leave by her boss, and had been given a mug from a colleague that said “pregnant people are gross”.

She also shed some light on her pregnancy, saying “morning sickness is a lie, that’s all day sickness”.

While she will be taking some time off in the New Year, she said it won’t be long.

She will also be basing herself out of Wellington when she comes back to work, so she and Soper did not need to keep travelling between Auckland and Wellington with a baby.

Du Plessis-Allan said she was “happy be on this little journey that we’re on”.