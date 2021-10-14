Documentary Recovery 29 continues search for answers into Pike River tragedy

Local documentary Recovery 29 follows the long and difficult path to try and recover the bodies of the men lost in the Pike River mine disaster.

Nothing can change the fact that 29 miners lost their lives at Pike River on November 19, 2010.

To date, no one has been held accountable for the tragedy and the remains of those who died there have not been recovered – but that isn’t for lack of trying.

Supplied The entrance to Pike River Mine which is located on the South Island’s West Coast.

Recovery 29 follows the efforts of the Pike River Recovery Agency to find answers about the cause of the mining disaster and to recover the remains of those who were killed.

The documentary is the second time director Sofia Wenborn has shone a spotlight on what went wrong at the mine. She worked on a 2016 Prime docu-drama Pike River.

“That was looking at what went wrong at Pike,” she says. “We interviewed families and experts to try to understand why it happened and we became very attached to that project.

“It stayed with us for a long time and those relationships that we’ve made, sort of stayed with us. We were still in touch with people.

“When a change of government happened and the Pike River Recovery Agency came about, we were pretty keen to follow it. It made sense. But we knew that we wanted to do it differently this time. The project was so immense and we wanted to understand how it was going to be achieved.”

Making the documentary took three years. The work being filmed at Pike River was complex and there were delays.

“No one intended it to be that long,” says Wenborn. “But what a privilege to be able to follow something for that long. I feel very lucky to have invested so much time in something because you really got to know some people and they got to know you because obviously trust is involved, especially around such a sensitive area.”

Arguably one of the biggest disappointments for Wenborn and the agency is that none of the remains of those who died at Pike River have been recovered.

“Everyone went in with hope,” says Wenborn. “My disappointment pales in comparison to that of the families and to the men who did the work.

“They wanted to be able to bring some resolution to those families and it didn’t happen. But I do believe that it was worth doing. I think it needed to be done. It was such an unresolved issue.”

Despite the disappointment, Wenborn is grateful for the opportunity she had to spend time with the miners and learn about their industry.

Supplied Rick ‘Rowdy’ Durbridge, an ex-miner and father of Dan Herk, who died in the 2010 explosion.

“They work in a high-risk environment,” she says. “The way they work is that you each have each other’s back.

“When things go wrong, you don’t leave a man behind. I heard that so many times and it’s key to feeling safe at work when you’re doing work like that.

“We got to know these men and realised how deeply affected they were by the tragedy and how important it was for them to be there doing that work.

“You know, there were no answers, not proper ones. They want answers as well. It’s a very male story this time around and kind of unapologetically so.”

Wenborn hopes viewers who watch the documentary will take away several things about the efforts of the Pike River Recovery Agency.

“I really want people to understand the work that went into it and to meet the men who did the work and have an understanding of who they are. I want people to understand what it took to do the job that they did.

“I think it is a reminder that 29 men went to work (and died) and no one has been held accountable for that and that’s not right.

“We shouldn’t leave that behind too lightly. Otherwise, you know, the same mistakes will be made.

“So I think we can’t afford to forget it. This is a reminder from a different perspective, from a different group of people who it means just as much to.”

Recovery 29, Prime, screens Tuesday 26 October, 8.30pm.