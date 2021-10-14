Mel Schilling and the Married At First Sight contestants who want fame and love

Single people, matched by experts, marry total strangers, who they meet for the very first time on their wedding day in Married At First Sight UK.

Reality dating shows often cop a lot of flak.

Two of the biggest questions which come to mind are, ‘Are the participants there for the right reasons?’ or ‘Did they sign up to become famous?’.

Supplied The cast of the latest season of Married At First Sight UK, which screens on Three.

Relationship expert Mel Schilling, who appears on Married At First Sight UK, has some thoughts on this:

“There certainly are people who are interested in building their public profile for whatever reasons that are important to them,” she says.

“But that doesn’t mean that they’re not also looking for love. The two can co-exist. But what I would say is throughout the screening process, we work as a team really hard to try to screen for authenticity.

“That’s something that’s very important to us. We do our best, but at the end of the day, we’re dealing with human nature and it’s an inexact science.

Supplied Australia’s Mel Schilling is lending her expertise to Married At First Sight UK.

“So, inevitably, there will be people who come through the process whose motivations may not be the same as the others.”

Schilling is one of three experts on the dating show.

Viewers are probably more used to seeing her on Married At First Sight Australia.

She flew to England earlier this year to appear on the sixth season of Married At First Sight UK where eight couples are matched by the experts, before they ‘marry’ and live together.

Schilling, who is in her late 40s, met her husband via online dating when she was 39.

They married three years ago and have a six-year-old daughter.

One of the things Schilling likes about her role on Married At First Sight is when participants take her advice seriously.

“I think one of the greatest joys for me are those moments when I get to give someone – whether that’s an individual or a couple – some advice, and they actually take it,” she says. “It doesn’t always happen.

“But when they do and I get to see them actually have the courage to make some changes to their behaviour, particularly if it is a long-term habit or a pattern in place, and they try something new, they get to have that awareness of, ‘Oh my gosh, I could do things differently and things could give me a different result’.

“Seeing that play out, I find that so rewarding.”

While some singletons might baulk at the idea of being match-made on a reality television show, others are more open to the idea.

Supplied Mel Schilling says lockdown has affected some people’s social skills.

“I think many people have tried everything they can, in terms of meeting someone,” says Schilling.

“And now that real-life dating has essentially been shut down for a couple of years, there is now this real desperation to get help and to try something different and maybe something a little bit outlandish because so many avenues of meeting people have been shut down.”

She is referring to Covid-19 restrictions where opportunities for meeting new people are limited.

“It sounds like a funny thing to say but because of lockdown, a lot of people haven’t been using their social skills,” says Schilling.

“So what I’m talking about is things like small talk. You’re not having those incidental (occasions like) lining up at the coffee shop and striking up a conversation about the weather with the person next to you or chatting to the guy who you get your dry cleaning from.

“You’re not doing that incidental small talk and small talk is a skill. Not everyone naturally has it.

“It is something that can drop off, but also flirtation, or a new word that I’ve recently learned, which is ‘flanter’.

“That is flirty banter. Flantering skills drop off, don’t they?

“If you’re not using that part of your brain that brings in flirtation and small talk, if you’re not doing that, those skills drop off.

“So what I’m finding in a lot of conversations with single people at the moment is that there is a little bit of fear and anxiety around, ‘What if I go on a date and I don’t know what to say or I get awkward or I forget how to do small talk?’

“So there’s quite a bit of apprehension there.”

Married At First Sight UK, Three, screens Tuesday to Friday, 7.30pm.