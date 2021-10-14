New local drama The Pact puts focus on suicide and euthanasia

Television dramas about euthanasia are rare. However, this year the Australians did it with The End and now New Zealand has The Pact.

The six-part series is based on actor-writer Natalie Medlock’s 2017 short film of the same name about an elderly couple (played by Kate Harcourt and Desmond Kelly) who, when one is faced with a terminal diagnosis, make a suicide pact.

Supplied The Pact cast, back, from left: Alice (Timmie Cameron), Isla (Bronwyn Bradley), Aaron (Kirk Torrance), Sophie (Jessica Joy Wood) and Jacob (Joshua McNaughton). Front: Betty (Irene Wood) and Frank (Ian Mune).

Five years on, the series – written by Medlock and fellow Shortland Street alumni Harry McNaughton – focuses on septuagenarians Betty (Irene Wood) and Frank (Ian Mune).

When one of them is diagnosed with a terminal illness and decides to end their life, each member of the family – daughter Isla (Bronwyn Bradley), son Aaron (Kirk Torrance), his wife Sophie (Jessica Joy Wood) and granddaughter Alice (Timmie Cameron) are forced to question their own different beliefs.

READ MORE:

* Angela Black: Joanne Froggatt, and viewers, suffer more misery in new TVNZ drama

* Netflix's Chestnut Man, TVNZ's Silence among great shows to stream this week

* Sam Neill's Invasion, Netflix's Bad Sport amongst October's must see TV



As life repeatedly throws them curveballs, from unexpected pregnancies to same-sex affairs, this all-too-typical Kiwi family will be forced to question whether they can get through it together, as they always have – or whether their beliefs will come between them once and for all.

For Bradley – the only cast member from the short film to reprise their role in the series – it is the third time she has worked with Medlock on a project where one of the main themes was euthanasia.

Supplied Bronwyn Bradley from The Pact.

“I am a huge admirer of Nat’s work and her bravery in the way she approaches her works.

“If Natalie wrote something on an envelope I’d do it,” she says. “I did the (short) film and then I also did her play Near Death Experience which was on similar themes.”

Medlock and McNaughton have both said they hope The Pact will start conversations and make viewers receptive to discussing euthanasia even if they don’t support it.

And Bradley, a familiar face from Go Girls, Mean Mums and, most recently, Netflix hit Sweet Tooth and the movie The Justice Of Bunny King, sees The Pact as something of a bold move for New Zealand television.

“And that really excites me,” she says. “But even though it’s (about) big subjects, it’s about a family and how, even when things go wrong, even in tough times, we treasure them. (The characters) are flawed, sometimes they’re awful and sometimes thoughtless, but they’re still good people and they’re still filled with heart. Just like with your own family or the other people you love, you still find a love for them even when they’re driving you up the wall.”

Bradley says her character, Isla – a middle-aged, wine-guzzling teacher who might just be sipping vodka while in class – is very different to the Isla of the film.

“She was much more kind of grounded and together,” she says. “There were scenes that were very similar but because the character had grown, she became much richer and much more flawed, which is a wonderful, wonderful opportunity to have.”

Supplied Bronwyn Bradley and Ian Mune from The Pact.

Bradley says the 2017 short film was a poignant experience for her as it was the same year her mum – who had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease – died.

“It makes me teary thinking about it even now,” she says. “I’m also a speech therapist, and I’ve worked in the older people’s health wards quite a lot so I’d had that experience of really seeing a lot of people approaching the end of the life, which I think gives you quite a different perspective.”

Bradley says the short film had been a career highlight for her.

“Just to be able to work with Kate and Des was extraordinary. They are legends and just to see – I think they were both approaching 90 when we made the film – the professionalism and the material they were tackling, the naughtiness... It was amazing to just be in the room with them.”

The series was an equally memorable experience.

“I don’t think I’ve ever worked on a set that felt so much like everybody had kind of a shared sense of purpose in telling the story; in really wanting to honour that story, I guess,” she says.

“The scripts are wonderful. When we did the read-throughs, everybody around the table was laughing and crying. The quality of the scripts and the storytelling and of the cast and the crew as well was amazing. It was an absolute gift.”

The Pact, TVNZ OnDemand, Monday October 18