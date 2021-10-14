Walking the talk with Rukuwai Tipene-Allen from Te Ao Māori News

Picture a 12-year-old girl, tacking up a little homemade goal chart on her bedroom wall, stepping back to admire her handiwork.

At the top of this chart is a clear number-one goal – to be the first female Māori Prime Minister of Aotearoa New Zealand.

Almost 20 years later, that ambitious West Auckland schoolgirl has made it to the Beehive – just in a different role to the one envisioned by her younger self.

Supplied Politics has long been enticing for Te Ao Māori News political correspondent Rukuwai Tipene-Allen.

“I really wanted it,” says reporter Rukuwai Tipene-Allen of her burning childhood desire to lead the country.

“I suppose politics was enticing. I never thought I’d be on this side of it asking questions though.”

As Māori Television’s Wellington political correspondent, Tipene-Allen says there are good days and not-so-good days, but there’s no doubt she counts herself lucky to be doing what she does for a living.

Her current role is the culmination of a career path she set out on almost by chance, not much more than half a decade ago.

Having moved from Auckland to Kaikohe – “I was kind of roaming around” – Tipene-Allen was holidaying with relatives in the remote Far North settlement of Pawarenga when her aunty pulled out a newspaper ad looking for a Māori-speaking radio announcer to work at Te Hiku Media in Kaitaia.

Having landed the job, just two weeks in Tipene-Allen ended up on-camera reporting live from the biennial Ngāpuhi Festival.

“They handed me this mike, stood me in front of a camera and gave me a countdown – ‘5, 4, 3, 2, 1 – you’re live’. That was my first time presenting on camera and it was great – just very get in there and do it. So from there on out that was kind of me.”

Growing up in West Auckland, Tipene-Allen was raised in what she describes as “a very Māori community and Māori environment.”

She attended kohanga reo, kura kaupapa, and then a Christian bilingual school started by her parents, all of which gave her a solid grounding in te reo and tikanga Māori.

Supplied Te Ao Māori News political correspondent Rukuwai Tipene-Allen says she was lucky her parents realised the importance of te reo Māori.

Crediting her parents, Tipene-Allen says these early educational experiences helped her get to where she is today.

“I was really lucky in that my parents decided te reo Māori was something that was important for their children.

“There was all of that stigma around it, as if it just limited your options – and that’s something I think I believed too. So it’s nice to be able to be an example of what te reo Māori can do.”

Recognising what te reo has done for her is also part of what led to Tipene-Allen’s involvement in Mahuru Māori, an annual September event which challenges participants from around New Zealand to speak as much Māori as they can for a full month.

“For people like me, my livelihood comes from te reo Māori, so what am I going to do to give back to make sure that te reo Māori, that tikanga Māori, that te ao Māori, is in a better state tomorrow for my tamariki, for my mokopuna, for my nieces and nephews, than what it is for me today?

“I like to front for that kaupapa, to show people that te reo Māori can stretch beyond the pa, beyond just your marae. Te reo Māori has the ability to live in all spaces, no matter where we are and what we do.”

Tipene-Allen’s passion for her language and culture obviously serves her well when reporting on Māori issues from Parliament, but she has always been willing to take on advice from others as well.

“Something one of my mentors told me when I came down here was to ask the questions your aunty would be asking if she was sitting on the couch watching,” she explains.

Supplied “Ask the questions your aunty would be asking” is advice that has served useful for Te Ao Māori News political correspondent Rukuwai Tipene-Allen.

“So naturally you want to ask about those droughts in Kaikohe or why people in Kaeo can’t drink water from the tap – I think that advice has motivated me to carry on down that kind of question line for a lot of my stories.”

But what about those big dreams the young Tipene-Allen had?

Is a jump from political reporter to politician later in life on the cards at all?

“You know what, I think marae politics is big enough for me,” she laughs. “I’m not sure if I could do Parliament but I’m definitely trying to get a hold on how to be a good marae secretary.

“I am looking forward to the day we can see a Māori Prime Minister though. I’d really love that. I think if we could see a Māori in that position, I think I would really, really appreciate it.”

