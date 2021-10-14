Ian Smith rates New Zealand's chances in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Cricket fans have had a bit of a rough ride of late with New Zealand abandoning its Pakistan tour because of security concerns. But things are looking up with the approach of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

New Zealand cricket legend Ian Smith says he’s eagerly anticipating seeing the two countries finally compete.

Supplied Sky Sport commentator Ian Smith.

“It’s a bit of a grudge match now on the basis that New Zealand pulled out of the tour over there just recently and came home, which didn’t please Pakistan at all,” he says.

“We were right in doing what we did but it doesn’t ease the pain for them so there will be feeling in that game. It’s the first game that we play and I think there will be a real edge to that one so I’m looking forward to it.”

READ MORE:

* Devon Conway sets lofty goals as he returns from finger fracture in nick of time for Twenty20 World Cup

* Black Caps' World Test Championship final rematches set for rarely-used Indian venues

* Black Caps handed tough draw for T20 World Cup in UAE



Along with Laura McGoldrick, the seasoned broadcaster will be co-hosting Sky Sport’s review show of the T20 World Cup in Oman and the UAE, featuring reaction, previews and reviews of key games.

Sixteen teams from around the globe will compete in the hopes of knocking defending champions the West Indies off the winner’s throne.

Smith says that the T20 format has become fashionable in the cricket world.

“And for that reason it’s really caught on globally and that’s why you’re going to have so many teams from qualifying regions.”

Smith says T20 is not his preferred cup of cricketing tea but he is acquiring a taste for it.

“It’s growing on me. I’m an old guy but it’s growing on me,” he says.

“I’m a lover of test cricket, an absolute lover of test cricket, but in the job you just have to learn to be flexible.

“And I realised that T20 cricket is probably the cricket of the future. There’s going to be more and more events, more and more leagues around the world. And players want to play in it because it’s extremely lucrative compared to the other forms.

“It’s a real possibility that T20 cricket may well be a factor in the Olympics at some point. So these kind of events, and putting it more on the world stage and illustrating it to be a global sport, is quite important.”

As someone who is now in the business of batting opinions rather than balls, Smith, who also hosts the nine to noon slot on sports radio station SENZ, says the Kiwi squad looks promising.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images NAPIER, NEW ZEALAND - DECEMBER 22: Kane Williamson and Trent Boult of New Zealand during the third game of the International T20 series between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park on December 22, 2020 in Napier, New Zealand. (Photo by Kerry Marshall/Getty Images)

“I think how we start, so Conway and Guptill at the top of the order, I think are hugely important for us. Williamson, quite clearly in any form of the game, is an absolute standout so I don’t have any qualms that if Kane Williamson has a good tournament then New Zealand will go pretty close.

“On the bowling side of it, Southee, Boult and Jamieson have been simply outstanding for us in all forms of the game in the last 12 months or so.

“But the heavy hitters around the world, the West Indies, will be very, very good. And the reason why is because they’ve won it before and they also specialise in T20 cricket.

“Their players tend to follow the white ball around the world as opposed to the test arena, so they get very good.”

The former wicket-keeper says you can’t talk about cricket without mentioning India, and Australia is “always dangerous” but he thinks that England is “in flux at the moment”.

“I’m not quite sure what England’s team will finally end up looking like,” he says.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images *APAC Sports Pictures of the Week - 2021, June 28* - SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JUNE 23: Kane Williamson of New Zealand lifts the ICC World Test Championship Mace with teammates after victory in the Reserve Day of the ICC World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand at The Hampshire Bowl on June 23, 2021 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Despite the risks associated with travelling amid a pandemic, Smith says he’d love to be in Oman and the United Arab Emirates, attending the T20 World Cup in person.

“I’ve got a lot of great mates in the commentary team and every time we get together it’s a real hoot. We love it.

“So I have a bit of FOMO (fear of missing out) there and also in my job, I like to talk about the big occasions. I love that so not being there I’ll miss it, but being able to sit back in the Sky Studio and review it is probably the next best option.”

And he thinks it might be New Zealand’s time to lift this particular shiny trophy.

“We haven’t won before and it’d be a fairytale if we did, but I wouldn’t be surprised.

“We’ve got the best equipped squad in terms of all-round depth that we’ve ever had and I really do believe New Zealand has a right royal chance.”

New Zealand’s T20 World Cup squad

Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Injury cover: Adam Milne.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup groups

First round

Group A: Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka. (Top two advance to Super 12)

Group B: Bangladesh, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland (Top two advance to Super 12)

Super 12

Group 1: Australia, England, South Africa, West Indies, plus First in Group A, Second in Group B. (Top two advance to semifinals)

Group 2: Afghanistan, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, plus Second in Group A,

First in Group B. (Top two advance to semifinals)

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sky Sport 3, daily from Sunday October 17