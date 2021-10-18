Married at First Sight NZ's Brett and Angel are having a baby

Brett and Angel from Married at First Sight NZ are to become parents.

The couple, who were the only pairing to survive the 2017 series of the reality TV show, announced the news on social media, posting a photo of them holding scans of their baby with the caption, “Mum and Dad, Arriving 2022.”

In 2018, Angel and Brett said their plans together as a couple included starting a family.

Instagram Brett and Angel announced their news on social media.

On the eve of their first anniversary, speaking with Woman's Day, Brett and Angel Renall said the house they'd bought was purchased with a family in mind.

"Let's just say the house we've bought has four bedrooms and we'll definitely be filling them," Angel told the magazine at the time.

"Starting a family means everything to us and we can't wait to give our fur baby a brother or sister."

In 2018, Brett, 34, said children had been something the couple had discussed.

"I'm not in a massive hurry to have kids, and Angel's 26.”

"I think if they had matched me with a 33, 34-year-old, it might have been different. So I see the age gap as a great thing. There's no rush for us to have kids."

Angel told the magazine that on their honeymoon they had discussed having children, getting a dog and where they would move to.

"We took a massive leap of faith, and talking about that stuff just felt normal – even though it probably shouldn't have."