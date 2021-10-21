Larrikin culture out as Matthew Ridge sets about Designing Dreams

It is more than a decade since Matthew Ridge and his mate Marc Ellis were the linchpins of lad culture on New Zealand television.

The larrikin pair went on many local and international adventures in Fresh-Up In The Deep End, made several series of Matthew And Marc’s Rocky Road and were panel captains on the sports quiz show Game Of Two Halves.

Around 2010, Ridge stepped out of the limelight but now he is back on television, hosting Prime’s Designing Dreams, a new six-part local series focusing on prominent New Zealand architects.

It turns out the former All Black, Kiwi and New Zealand Warrior is a huge fan of lifestyle television and the opportunity to explore some of this country’s best homes was too good to turn down.

Ridge has long had an interest in houses. He bought his first property, a unit in Sydney, while he was playing in Australia. Since then he has been involved in several small commercial builds, and some reasonably big residential builds.

“I watch those housing shows because I enjoy them but I always fast-forward to the end to see what the house looks like,” Ridge says, adding Designing Dreams, however, provides instant gratification. “You get to see about six houses – finished, completed houses – in each episode.”

Each week, the show features one architect who takes Ridge on a trip around New Zealand to visit his or her favourite houses, either designed by themselves or their peers.

There is a broad range of homes – old, new, big, small, modest, luxury – and a wide variety of architectural styles, ranging from high-density, inner-city modernism to spectacular takes on the classic Kiwi bach.

Architects profiled in this series include Pip Cheshire, Julie Stout, Nicholas Dalton, Roger Walker, Anna Marie Chin and Michael O’Sullivan.

Ridge says the project came completely out of the blue.

“A guy I really respect in the television industry rang me and said, ‘Mate, would you be interested in doing a show about architects and housing?’. I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, that’d be actually real cool’, because I wanted to do something serious.

“If I was going do TV, I wanted it to be a role that was enjoyable but also, you know, not playing a prankster. I’m 50-odd years old now so really that doesn’t go down well.”

When Ridge ended the call, he wondered what he’d let himself in for, and if the project would even get the funding and interest it needed to go ahead. But, a few months later, it received the green light and Ridge has no regrets.

“I have absolutely loved it. I feel really quite honoured to have been able to meet these people and see their work because they’re all very private people,” he says.

“It’s the first time, I think, I really understood where architects are coming from. They really are artists and I guess that’s what you’re paying for – the vision, and the artistic flair and the ability to pull it all together. So it was just real cool.”

Ridge says making Designing Dreams was a very different experience to his earlier shows.

“Marc and I, we loved it. It was good fun, but we were very impatient because we were younger fellows and TV’s quite a slow process,” he says.

“As you get older, it is really nice to be just sort of chilled, to just get to it when we get to it.

“This wasn’t fast paced but we saw a lot of stuff and everyone, from the architects to the homeowners who let us into their houses, were really, really good with their time.”

Ridge believes many Kiwis have the wrong idea about architects.

“People think you’ve got to have plenty of money to have an architect to build a house when, in actual fact, you don’t and they can show you ways to build things that are a lot cheaper.

“It was just a real eye opener,” he says.

“This experience showed me that no matter what sort of budget you’ve got, you can get something unique and really liveable and really quite magnificent and it doesn’t have to cost you squillions.”

Designing Dreams, Prime, Tuesday, November 2