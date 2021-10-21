Why Lukas Radovich thinks Home and Away needs more LGBTQI+ storylines

The Parata family are the first Māori whanau to join Australian soap opera Home And Away.

Australian actor Lukas Radovich has joined Summer Bay royalty in his role as Ryder, the grandson of Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher). The 26-year-old actor has been making waves since he started on Home And Away in 2017, including featuring in one of the drama’s few LGBTQI+ storylines when he was nearly kissed by his character’s then best friend Ty (Darius Williams).

Would the people you went to school with be surprised at where you are now?

Probably not, to be honest. I’ve always been the drama kid. I was always the one that put my hand up fastest to go into the school plays, so I don’t think anyone would be surprised that I decided to go into acting. If I had become a scientist, I think that would have been more shocking.

Supplied Lukas Radovich as Ryder on Home and Away.

What was your first paid job?

It was actually working at a casting agency when I was 16. I got the job through work experience that we did in year nine or 10 at high school and I just kept on working in weekends whenever they needed an extra hand. Funnily enough, the casting director who I worked with primarily, Laura Cox, is an actor as well and she played my mum on Home And Away. We were so stoked to be working with each other again in a completely different capacity.

READ MORE:

* Home And Away wedding just what fans deserve, says Ditch Davey

* Shortland Street newcomer picks Ferndale over Summer Bay

* Bree Peters: Representing Māori culture accurately is essential on Home And Away



What is the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to you during filming?

It happened on my first day on set. I was being chased after by an actor (Scott Lee, who played Hunter) and he grabbed my shoulder and, as I turned, I accidentally dislocated his finger when it got caught in my jacket. I’ve never been so embarrassed because my first day was spent sitting watching while he filled out an incident report form while I was going, ‘Hey, I’m really sorry’.

Supplied Lukas Radovich started working at a casting agency when he was 16.

Who is your hero?

I don’t really have a hero but I get inspired by people and (this year) I’ve been inspired by watching the Olympics and listening to the stories of all the athletes and how they got there. I think probably one of the most inspiring moments was watching that Tunisian swimmer (Ahmed Hafnaoui) win gold (in the 400m freestyle). No one saw it coming so the cameras were basically on the Americans and the Canadians and the Australians throughout the race.

What would you be doing if you weren’t acting?

If I wasn’t acting, I’d probably still be in the entertainment industry because it’s basically the only thing I’ve ever known. So, probably, I’d become a casting director because, as I said, it was my first job and I really enjoyed it. I love being on that side of the camera as well.

You’ve suggested that Home And Away should have more LGBTQI+ plus storylines. Why?

Primarily because the response that the Ty (Darius Williams) and Ryder storyline got from the audience made me really think about how important those kind of storylines are. I got so many messages from young kids, on Instagram, saying how much they enjoyed the storyline and how they wished it had continued for a bit longer. I think they saw themselves in the characters, which I think is a credit to the writing. There’s definitely room for (more LGBTQI+ storylines). It should just become a more permanent thing. It brings in a whole other audience and the more audience the better.

Supplied Lukas Radovich believes there is more room for more LGBTQI+ storylines in Home and Away.

What is the most important life lesson your parents taught you?

Probably to analyse everything, to question everything and form an opinion using the best facts and research that you can come up with. Also, to think before I speak. It’s something I think about every day and I’m very grateful for that. My parents started from the ground and worked their way up, I guess. They didn’t finish high school and ended up, in their later years, going to university and kind of self-educating themselves. They both came from poor backgrounds so I think education is very important to them and I think that’s what they’ve passed down to me.

What is your worst habit?

I’m sometimes not even aware that I’m doing it, but sometimes I just cut my fingernails and just leave them places. My housemates find them and they all know it’s me. I can never find the clippers in time, you know?

Lukas Radovich loves:

Movies: I am obsessed with watching movies.

I am obsessed with watching movies. The beach: Even during winter, I just like to go to the beach.

Even during winter, I just like to go to the beach. My pasta machine: I love to cook. Having all this time off during lockdown has been amazing because I’ve been able to cook lots of different types of things.

Lukas Radovich hates:

People who talk over others: Those who have to be the loudest voice in the room.

Those who have to be the loudest voice in the room. Smokers .

. Milk: I don’t like any milks.

Home and Away, TVNZ 2, weeknights