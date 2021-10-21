Schitt's Creek's Emily Hampshire swaps plaid shirts for corsets in Gothic horror Chapelwaite

Adrien Brody and Emily Hampshire star in Chapelwaite, a Gothic horror based on a short story by Stephen King.

If you recognise Emily Hampshire, it is probably from Schitt’s Creek, the Emmy-winning comedy about a riches-to-not-quite-rags family who relocate to a small-town motel.

Here she plays Stevie Budd, the establishment’s cynical receptionist whose attire typically consists of jeans, plaid shirts and lace-up shoes.

Supplied Emily Hampshire plays a governess and an aspiring writer in the gothic horror Chapelwaite.

In a departure from that role, Hampshire appears in TVNZ OnDemand’s Chapelwaite, an upcoming 10-part gothic horror series set in the 1800s and loosely based on a Stephen King short story called Jerusalem’s Lot.

The Chapelwaite role has Hampshire playing Rebecca, a governess and an aspiring writer.

She stars opposite Oscar-winner Adrien Brody (The Pianist), who plays a widower with three children who inherits Chapelwaite, a rural family estate with a house that may be haunted.

Hampshire’s role is about as far away from Stevie Budd as you can imagine. However, it is not completely new territory for the Canadian native who recalls being a teenager and starring in period drama mini-series.

Supplied Emily Hampshire and Adrien Brody as Rebecca Morgan and Charles Boone in Chapelwaite.

“They were always (set) like on a farm in the 1800s,” says Hampshire.

The actor has been working in television for decades and she credits her agent with securing her the Chapelwaite part.

“After Schitt’s Creek ended, she said to me, ‘I want you out of those plaids and baggy jeans and back in a corset’.

“So she was pushing for something different, which I love because most people do only know me as Stevie, which I’m always happy about.

“But the truth is, I’ve been an actor my whole life. I’ve probably done more of this kind of stuff. But no one ever saw it.”

For many viewers, the first time they saw Hampshire on television was in Schitt’s Creek.

Supplied Emily Hampshire (left) carries a basket of food on the set of Chapelwaite.

Filmed in Canada, the sitcom spanned six seasons and starred Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara (Home Alone, Best In Show), Eugene Levy (American Pie) and his adult children Dan and Sarah.

That show was a slow burn and it didn’t gain a big fan base until last year’s Emmys when it won seven awards including best comedy.

“What I really realised with Schitt’s was we did this show and nobody gave a s... about it,” says Hampshire, recalling life before the show swept the 2020 Emmys.

Supplied Emily Hampshire show her serious side in the chilling drama series Chapelwaite.

“Nobody paid attention. We were lucky enough to do it in Canada and with the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) who renewed it for six seasons. No other network would have done that to a show that wasn’t really popular.

“Then we ended and myself, Annie and Sarah were like, ‘The phone’s going to ring now’.

“We’re texting each other. Months go by. We’re like tumbleweed and then Covid happened.

“I mean, it got a little more popular after (it streamed on) Netflix, but it was never a big thing until quarantine (lockdown). I think everybody watched it. They were trapped. They had to.

“What is amazing is we were all inside with masks on and then the first time I went outside with my mask off, I was in Scotland.”

Hampshire was in Scotland to film The Rig, an upcoming Amazon Prime series set on an oil rig which also stars Martin Compston (Line Of Duty) and Mark Bonnar (Catastrophe).

She briefly mentions being recognised in public for her work on Schitt’s Creek.

“I’ve been recognised before as Stevie and people are like, ‘Did we go to high school together?’ or ‘Are you...? I know you’. Then they say ‘Stevie?’ But this was a whole kind of different level.”

Being part of Schitt’s Creek has opened more doors for Hampshire, who is in her late 30s.

“What it did for me career wise, was it gave me choice,” she says.

“Now I’ve realised that success to me – like ultimate success to me – would absolutely be the ultimate choice of whatever I want to do.

“Like, ‘If I want to do this movie, I’m big enough to do it. If I don’t want to, I don’t have to’. I don’t have that yet. I’m not Kate Winslet.

“But now I do get offered things and have choices as opposed to, you know, a lot of the time actors do what they get.”

Chapelwaite, TVNZ OnDemand, streaming from Sunday, October 31.