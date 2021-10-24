Can the first ever Aussie bisexual Bachelorette save a dying franchise?

OPINION: The first two episodes of the Bachelorette Australia breathe fresh life into a franchise that has been giving its dying gasps, world over, for several seasons now.

That is with the re-introduction of Brooke Blurton, former frontrunning Bachelor AU contestant (from the infamous Honey Badger season), Bachelor in Paradise contestant, and now – the holder of the roses.

Blurton is a rarity in reality dating show casting, which is oft, and rightly, criticised for its prevailing whiteness and heteronormativity. She is the first-ever Indigenous Australian Bachelor/ette, and also the first queer Bachelorette to grace the globally franchised series, in any of its iterations over the past 19 years.

She’s gorgeous, she’s charming, and she’s kissing men and women on prime-time television (without the women-loving-women only being included for male titillation)! It’s almost enough to make reality television watchable again.

The show opens with a thoughtful discussion from Blurton and she says trauma has shaped but not defined her. She opens up about how important her Noongar/Yamatji culture is to her, and her relationship with her sexuality.

As she steps out of a limo, she is greeted by three elders from the Bidjigal clan, who gave us the franchise’s first welcome to the country. “While you’re here in Dharug country, may the good spirit Baiame watch over you from the high country and take you safely on your journey,” one said, bringing tears to Blurton’s eyes.

The formulaic nature of The Bachelor franchise has gone stale, both across the ditch and on our own shores – where no couple has really managed to capture and keep national attention since Art and Matilda Green.

The second season of The Bachelorette New Zealand featuring Covid returnee Lexie Brown got off to a slow start, with over 120,000 fewer viewers tuning in for the premiere than the first episode of season one.

Stuff recapper George Fenwick described it 'as anticlimactic as my 2020 OE'. My flatmate practically had to beg me to watch it with her.

Not so for Blurton’s season, for a few reasons.

First off, the dramatic addition of Jamie-Lee Dayz, a fellow contestant from Blurton’s season of The Bachelor AU, who claims she fell for Brooke several years ago, but had been too scared to tell her.

“Jamie-lee going on TV to tell her friend she’s in love with her instead of TELLING HER is the gayest part of this season,” one viewer tweeted.

The worn-out tropes of every first episode were immediately turned on their head by the mixed-gender contestants.

We’d typically be treated to an ego-fuelled smorgasbord of fights between the men as they duke it out to see who gets to speak to the Bachelorette first.

Instead, all the queer women were respectfully, but deftly, shooting their shot at the first cocktail party.

One by one, they approach, and steal, Blurton away from each other for their private chats, and a chance to win her over with a strong first impression.

The men, somewhat befuddled and intimidated by this, stand around in a group for much of the evening, trying to figure out exactly what’s going on.

By the end of the episode, the women were even coaching them on flirting techniques.

Tradie Konrad brings a timber loveseat onto the red carpet, to finish building with Blurton, and makes her pinky promise to save a chat with him at the cocktail party later on. One of the women helps him deck it out with pillows and throws, so it’ll actually be comfy and appealing to sit on – and gives him a high 5.

There’s a lot to love about this switch-up, but there’s also a fair bit that could’ve been handled better.

The opening speech from host Osher Gunsberg about Blurton’s sexuality, and how love is about “connection” regardless of gender is sweet.

But after the second, third, and 10th mentions, he’s more like the family golden retriever bumping into your leg repeatedly, seeking praise.

If this was a drinking game in which the only rule was to take a sip every time Gunsberg, or one of the contestants, says the words “men and women”; “males and females”; or “guys and girls”... you’d be blasted.

I would’ve liked to see the inclusion of some bisexual male, non-binary, and some masc queer women contestants.

All the women being extremely feminine seems like the producers presenting a watered-down version of the Australian queer community, a version that will be palatable to a mainstream audience.

There’s also a weird “team men vs team women” thing going on in the mansion.

We’re only a couple of episodes in, so I’m hopeful where the producers have failed to scratch deeper than the diversity tickbox surface, contestants have some meaningful conversations about things like bi-erasure, and bi-phobia (both from outside and inside the rainbow community).

Bisexual characters made up just 28 per cent of all LGBTQ characters on the small screen, according to GLAAD’s Where We Are On TV 2020-21 report.

Those gripes aside, I’m emotionally invested in the series for the first time in years.

The makers of Love Island came under fire earlier this year, for saying they couldn’t include LGBTQ contestants due to “logistical difficulties”.

“In terms of gay Islanders, I think the main challenge is regarding the format of Love Island,” ITV commissioner Amanda Stavri said in an interview with the Radio Times.

“There’s a sort of logistical difficulty, because although Islanders don’t have to be 100 per cent straight, the format must sort of give [them] an equal choice when coupling up.”

The Bachelorette AU has cottoned onto the great televison those “difficulties” can produce.

This more diverse cast is injecting fresh interest, dynamics, and possibility into a tired reality TV staple, that didn’t even get a format shakeup, just a cast one.

Someone over at TVNZ should take note.