Cold Case: 'I am certain that Timothy has been murdered'

Cold Case looks into the disappearance of Timothy Pridding.

A key person of interest in the case of Timothy Pridding once boasted to associates that he made the Dunedin man dig his own grave.

Police are reviewing tips regarding Pridding’s disappearance almost 30 years ago following the screening of TV2’s Cold Case on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old left his Dunedin home on the morning of November 8, 1994, leaving his car and his beloved dog Tsar with a female friend, saying he would be back in a couple of hours.

The last attributable sighting was of him being dropped off by a driver of a Nissan vehicle, near the Dunedin Botanic Gardens.

He was never seen again.

Pridding, a mechanic, was reported missing a month later but the trail to find him had gone cold.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kallum Croudis told the show that some things about the case ‘’didn’t seem to add up’’.

‘’Timothy dabbled with some pretty undesirable people.’’

With his disappearance reported weeks after his last sighting, police were behind with their investigation.

They soon gathered that Pridding, who was living in Bedford St in St Clair, had not touched his bank account, and he appeared to have a history of being somewhat transient.

In season two of Cold Case, Police revealed a recent tipoff suggested Bevan Wright was executed after failing to pay a drug debt. However they are confident that the information supplied about Wright’s burial site is incorrect.

Also known over his low-end cannabis dealing, Pridding, who was described as diminutive, had some drug and car debts.

“I am certain that Timothy has been murdered,” Croudis said

The officer told the programme the investigation was also dealing with some people deliberately misinforming police.

“I am certain there are people out there that know what happened to Tim.”

He hoped, given the time that has passed, that people would come forward with the information.

Friends of Pridding said he may have gone to Trotters Gorge, north of Dunedin, to check a cannabis plot.

Police crews also checked the area, with officers also examining several sites around Dunedin.

One angle of inquiry was that Pridding had ripped off a person over hash, which he would then sell on.

Police also noted inconsistencies in the story of the Nissan driver, describing it as a “gaping hole”.

Police believe that driver, a friend of Pridding, was encouraging his friends to provide misinformation.

That driver was well-known to police, and he claimed to have a note from Pridding saying he was going away, but it was destroyed.

He later tried to remove Pridding's vehicle, but was arrested by police.

Police confirmed he put pressure on the female resident, who was looking after Pridding's car, and she dropped the allegations against him.

Croudis also revealed the driver watched a police television appeal on Pridding not long after his disappearance, with the man saying Trotters Gorge was a place of interest.

It was conceivable a person could have driven to that area, killed and buried Pridding, and returned to Dunedin.

Croudis said the driver had told associates that Pridding had to dig his own grave.

Detective Sergeant Dylan Ross, who is leading the review of the cold case, said police were keeping an open mind.

Anyone with information was urged to contact 0800 COLD CASE (0800 2653 2273)