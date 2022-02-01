Home And Away murder scene 'really fun to film'

The Parata family are the first Māori whanau to join Australian soap opera Home And Away.

Sam Barrett is upbeat for someone who has just become Summer Bay’s youngest-ever killer.

The 21-year-old actor, who plays Chloe Anderson, says filming her first murder scene – where she bashes her father Matthew (Total Control’s James Sweeny) over the head with a brick – was more fun than she expected.

“It was actually really fun to film, which is strange, because it’s such an intense scene,” she says. “It was really cool.”

Supplied Sam Barrett playsChloe on Home and Away.

It was no premeditated murder. Chloe went to see Matthew to tell him she never wanted to see him again after learning she had been born after he raped her mum, Mia (Anna Samson).

However, when Matthew refused to go quietly, Mia came to her daughter’s defence, only to have Matthew attack her. Desperate to defend her mother, Chloe picked up a brick and smashed him over the head.

“It’s an instinctive thing all kind of born from that moment,” says Barrett of the sudden violence.

“I think the only thing that would be going through her mind is, ‘I need to protect Mum’.”

Home And Away ended 2021 with Mia frantically driving out of Summer Bay with Matthew’s body in the back of her car. Unfortunately for Mia, her nervousness caught the attention of Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), who pulled her over.

She sped off in panic and the resulting police chase is expected to be where the new season picks up this week.

A recent promo shows the police eventually catch up with her and Cash quickly discovers the body in the back of the car.

From the police station, Mia begs new fiance Ari Parata (New Zealander Rob Kipa-Williams) for his help. Will Ari – a reformed criminal who has done prison time – take the blame for Matthew’s death?

Supplied Sam Barrett isn’t sharing any secrets about what happens to Chloe in Home And Away.

Barrett is keeping mum about what happens next but says it will be pretty dramatic.

“Somebody is probably going to have to take the fall for Chloe and who that’s going to be and how that’s going to come about will have a lot of repercussions,” she says.

“What happens is very much a snowball effect. We kind of see things spiral out of control from there. I can’t say too much about it but I think it’s definitely going to be something that Chloe really struggles with.”

American-born Barrett joined the soap in early 2021 after auditioning for five different characters.

She is full of admiration for the young woman she portrays on screen – and the way she copes with difficult situations, like murder.

“I think Chloe is inherently very, very strong. I have no idea what I would do in her position in real life,” she says, acknowledging her character has very real-world problems to deal with.

She says while she has loved the storyline she never let herself forget there would be people watching Home And Away who really had been born from rape.

“I think it’s something that we tried to handle with sensitivity because it’s a very real topic and that could be triggering for some people watching because it does happen in real life,” she says.

“I think it could be very close to home for some of viewers, so we wanted to be as sensitive and considerate as possible.”

Meanwhile, if killing someone and seeing your mum arrested isn’t enough for a girl to handle, unbeknownst to her, Chloe’s ex-boyfriend Ryder (Lukas Radovich) is also staring death in the face.

Ryder and Leah’s (Ada Nicodemou) trouble-making nephew Theo (Matt Evans) are in desperate straits after one of their internet pranks goes wrong.

Ryder was to spend five hours buried underground, live streaming the ordeal to their thousands of followers but, unfortunately, Theo tripped and fell down a ravine, knocking himself unconscious, meaning there is nobody to dig up Ryder.

Should Alf Stewart’s (Ray Meagher) young grandson survive, will a traumatised and needy Chloe dash straight back into his arms?

“I think anything’s possible, but obviously I can’t give too much away,” Barrett says.

“There could also be someone else on the cards to Chloe in the future as well. Romance is never easy and it could be tricky. You’ll just have to wait and see.”

Home And Away, TVNZ 2, weeknights