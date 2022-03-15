Tova O'Brien: I didn’t think my 14 years at Newshub would end that way

Tova O'Brien is now legally allowed to talk to her new MediaWorks colleagues and step into her new studio for the first time.

In one of the first pieces of broadcasting published to the website of MediaWorks’ new talk station Today FM, the former TV3 political editor was brought to tears in an interview about the restraint of trade action that forced her to wait three months before starting her new gig.

She told Today FM colleague Wilhelmina Shrimpton​ the delay meant she couldn't get excited about a new job.

"I didn’t think my 14 years [at Newshub] would end that way... It's feeling personally punitive."

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The entire launch of the station and show was put on hold by the outcome of O’Brien’s case.

“It was just a s..... way to end 14 years, and what had been a really good relationship. I grew up in that place.”

Despite the disappointment about how her time at TV3 ended, she was “buzzy” and “excited” about her first day at Today FM on Tuesday.

“My first day was exhilarating and overwhelming, in a very good way. It’s been a long time coming. It’s been nice to finally get my feet under the desk and get cracking with it all.”

Next Monday will be O’Brien’s first time on-air as breakfast host on Today FM

She had to wait three months to start the new role, after losing her case at the Employment Relations Authority.

O’Brien resigned as TV3’s political editor in November to join MediaWorks.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The broadcaster has to wait two months to start her new role, after losing her case at the Employment Relations Authority.

She was due to begin in late January, but TV3’s owner Discovery NZ told her it considered MediaWorks’ Today FM a competitor in the lucrative breakfast market and would enforce a three-month restraint of trade clause in her contract.

The Authority also ordered O’Brien pay $2000 for her breach of the clause, by providing MediaWorks a comment for their press release and taking part in a photoshoot, while still employed by Discovery.

MediaWorks’ head of news Dallas Gurney said at the time that the show would not start without her.

“I think that was the hardest thing to be honest,” O’Brien said, “after the initial shock of it all”.

“Because we really didn't think it would go that way. I did feel quite profoundly the wait to launch the station, and the impact that had on everyone I work with.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF She said her first day was “special” and “so buzzy”.

“Even those last days at Newshub you want to cherish that stuff, and I didn't really get an opportunity to do that. It's tough,” she told Shrimpton.

“I'm leaving a job that I love... There were tears in that first resignation call."

“But I don't let it take anything away from those 14 years, or those people. Because a couple of people at the top don't maketh the place.”

She described today as “really special”. She got up at 5am, which will be a “significant sleep in” on her 3.30am starts from next week.

“I’ll probably set several other alarms, just in case. My worst fear is sleeping through them.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Next Monday, March 21, will be O’Brien’s first time on-air as host of Today FM/

During the hearings, O’Brien’s lawyer argued that if the restraint of trade was enforced, O’Brien would have no option but to bartend – “and I did get a lot of offers,” she laughed, but didn’t take any up.

She used the time to “settle into Auckland” instead.

O’Brien has not been able to do any prep for her new job under the clause, but said she was able to catch up with her friends-turned-new-colleagues over wines (with no shop talk).

“It’s been cool to get in there, have proper unbridled conversations with them, and do my bit. Everyone has been working so hard, and using the time that my restraint unfortunately did impose.”

She believes Today FM can achieve “thoughtful, thought-provoking and thought-diverse news and broadcasting”.

“And will look at solutions as well as the world problems – of which there are so many, like World War 3 on top of a global pandemic. We’re not just asking ‘Why?’ but asking ‘What’s needed?’”

O’Brien who will host the Tova breakfast show along with Mark Dye and newsreader Carly Flynn each weekday from 6:30am-9am.