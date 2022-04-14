TV Guide highlights: Saturday April 16 to Friday April 22

Saturday

New Zealand Cricket Awards

TVNZ Duke, 4.25pm

New Zealand’s top cricketers are recognised in this annual event. Awards will be handed out for achievement in the domestic and international game and contribution to the cricketing community.

Miss Fisher & The Crypt Of Tears

Eden, 8.30pm

This 2020 instalment in the Phryne Fisher franchise has the intrepid 1920s detective, played by Essie Davis, decoding a mystery surrounding priceless emeralds and ancient curses.

Sunday

Supplied Stephen Fry in Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History

Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History

TVNZ 2, 6.30pm

Stephen Fry takes a look at the real-life inspirations behind the magical creatures found in the Harry Potter series. The actor examines how dinosaur fossils, narwhals and manatees could have been the basis for dragons, unicorns and mermaids. Followed at 7.30pm by the second instalment of the Fantastic Beast franchise, The Crimes Of Grindelwald.

Supplied Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Bohemian Rhapsody

TVNZ 2, 7.30pm

Rami Malek turns in an impressive Academy Award-winning performance as Freddie Mercury in this 2018 drama that tells the story of Queen’s rise to fame and Mercury’s life.

Monday

Supplied Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who.

Doctor Who: Legend Of The Sea Devils

TVNZ 2, 6pm

The Timelord (Jodie Whittaker) reunites with the Sea Devils, who made their first appearance in Doctor Who in 1972 and sort of resemble an aquatic Yoda. The Doctor and friends end up in 19th-century China where a village is under threat from Madame Ching and her alien forces.

Supplied Taron Egerton in Rocketman.

Rocketman

Three, 7.30pm

The life of Reginald Dwight, better known as Elton John, is explored in this biopic which blends fantasy with fact to theatrically tell the singer’s story. Taron Egerton is terrific as Elton John and probably would have been nominated for an Academy Award had Rami Malek not won the year before for Bohemian Rhapsody. Two rock biopics winning in a row would surely have hit a sour note with some Academy voters.

Supplied Kyle Chandler and Joseph Gordon-Levitt from Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber

Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber

SoHo, 8.30pm

Jospeh Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler and Uma Thurman star in this series which recounts the behind-the-scenes battle at rideshare company Uber. From the creators of Billions and based on the book by Mike Isaac, this seven-part drama features a rattling narration from Quentin Tarantino, fast-paced dialogue, and even animation to illustrate technical concepts that might otherwise be a little dry.

Supplied Iripa, Jess and Rameka Rangi from Aroha Nui: Say I Do.

Aroha Nui: Say I Do

TVNZ 2, 9.25pm

From the creators of The Casketeers comes this new local series which looks at another major life event. Aroha Nui: Say I Do follows marriage celebrants around the country as they help couples bring Māori traditions into their ceremonies.

Tuesday

Supplied Francis Tipene from The Casketeers.

The Casketeers

TVNZ 1, 7.30pm

The Tipene wāhnau return for season five of this local series which takes you behind the velvet curtains of a funeral parlour.

Supplied Lucy Boynton and Will Poulter in Why Didn't They Ask Evans?

Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?

SoHo, 8.30pm

The last words of a dying man lead two men on a quest to solve the mystery of his death in this three-part drama directed by Hugh Laurie and based on an Agatha Christie novel.

Wednesday

Supplied Kim Crossman and Tom Sainsbury from Snack Masters NZ.

Snack Masters NZ

TVNZ 2, 7.30pm

If you’ve ever pondered how your favourite tempting treat is made, this new local show is here to help. Two chefs compete to recreate a famous snack from scratch with their creations judged by the people who produce the real thing. Tonight’s challenge kicks off with that Kiwi classic, the Tip Top trumpet.

Supplied Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Sky Movies Premiere, 8.30pm

See the performance that won Jessica Chastain the Academy Award for best actress in a leading role in this retelling of the life of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. Tammy Faye and her husband Jim quickly built an empire based on greed and the generosity of their Christian community but their fall from grace would be just as dramatic as their ascension.

Thursday

Supplied Jeremy Irvine as J. Randolph Bentley in Treadstone.

Treadstone

Sky 5, 8.30pm

Set amidst the CIA black ops programme Operation Treadstone – which spawned Jason Bourne – this drama series starring Jeremy Irvine explores how this covert programme turned recruits into almost superhuman assassins.

Supplied Alan Davies, Sara Pascoe and Darren Harriott in Guessable.

Friday

Guessable

TVNZ 2, 7.30pm

Comedian Sara Pascoe hosts this panel show which puts British celebrities to the test. Two teams compete in a series of parlour games to identify the famous name or object inside a mystery box.