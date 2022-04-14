Shortland Street bad guy signs on for NCIS: Hawai'i

The latest series in the NCIS franchise, NCIS: Hawai'i follows a team of Naval criminal investigators who operate on the Hawaiian islands.

When Alex Tarrant quit his regular gig as Shortland Street bad guy Dr Lincoln Kimiora in mid-2019, he didn’t expect to be saying “Aloha” from Hawai’i three years later.

The Kiwi actor is one of the stars of NCIS: Hawai’i, the latest series in the hit franchise that began in 2003 with NCIS. A spin-off of JAG, the franchise has since expanded to include NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. NCIS: Hawai’i looks to be following in the successful steps of its predecessors, with the series being picked up for a second season.

Supplied NCIS one: Kiwi Alex Tarrant is loving his gig in NCIS Hawai’i.

Tarrant says the decision to leave Shortland Street was not an easy one and it was made in consultation with his actor wife Luci Hare (Auckward Love, Head High, Brokenwood Mysteries).

“It was a team decision, that’s for sure, because obviously whatever I choose to do is going to affect the people around me,” he says, when Stuff catches up with the couple via Zoom. “It was nerve racking. (Son) Beau was one and there weren’t a lot of prospects out there but from an artistic standpoint, I felt like I was wanting more.

“It was scary to choose to leave, but I backed myself and it seems like it’s paid off.”

It certainly has. The Tarrant family have been on quite a journey since.

First stop was coastal New South Wales where Tarrant joined the cast of the SeaChange reboot. While there, he successfully auditioned for the recently released movie Night Raiders, so the young family’s next stop was Canada.

However, when Covid hit they scuttled their plans to establish themselves in Los Angeles and headed back to New Zealand to wait out the storm.

“During that time I did Vegas, Mean Mums and Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power,” says Tarrant, adding he auditioned – via Zoom – for NCIS: Hawai’i while still working on the latter.

“They really wanted somebody of Polynesian descent and I was the last audition tape to go into the room and, yeah, within the span of a week, the deal was done.”

NCIS: Hawai’i follows a fictional team of Pearl Harbor-based Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents – led by Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) – including tech whiz Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon), Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami), Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) and Jesse Boone (Noah Mills).

Supplied Alex Tarrant plays Kai Holman, a native Hawaiian who transfers to the NCIS team.

Tarrant plays Kai Holman, a native Hawaiian who transfers to the team when he decides to return home to the island to be with his ailing father.

“He has a really grounded earthiness about him, which I really enjoy playing,” Tarrant says. “His humour is a bit different to mine. I’m very goofy, especially when I’m not shy, but Kai ribs a lot of people especially Jesse (his co-worker).”

It’s a bit of an action-man role, too, and Tarrant is relishing the more adventurous scenes.

“I feel like that’s where I thrive and those days don’t feel like work to me, that’s for sure,” he says, while cheerfully admitting it isn’t him viewers see plunging off a cliff into the ocean in the first episode.

“I wish I could say that was me but it wasn’t. It was Lanakila Young, my stunt double, but once we were in the water, that was on me.”

The experience is a dream come true for Tarrant.

“When (fellow Shortland Street alumni) Beulah Koale went over to do Hawaii Five-O, I remember making a promise to myself that ‘I’m going to be next’ and now that I’m here, it feels surreal,” he says.

Koale actually has a guest-starring role as a New Zealand intelligence specialist in two episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i and Tarrant hopes his mate will reprise the role at some stage.

Supplied Alex Tarrant says his family has settled down well in Hawai’i.

“It was nice to have another New Zealand energy around and it helped me come out of my shell a lot more.

“I think I owe him a lot for that because once he came over, it felt like a different adventure for me.”

Tarrant says he also feels blessed to have also found a really good cast and crew to work with.

“It feels like we’ve really, really struck gold. It’s been the easiest, most fulfilling transition (to working in the US) that I could ask for.”

The good times continue off set where Hare says the family have settled easily and quickly bonded with others in the production.

“Beau goes to school here and they have a tortoise that lives in the school and the kids get to say hi to him every morning and feed him,” says Tarrant. “He loves it over here, especially when all the kids – all the NCIS kids – get together. They have a blast.”

NCIS:Hawai’i, TVNZ 2, April 26