Frasier stars recreate a winning recipe on Julia

New drama series Julia explores the life and career of Julia Child, the woman who introduced American audiences to French cuisine.

Julia, the drama series about the life and career of chef Julia Child, has inadvertently cooked up a reunion of sorts between Frasier co-stars David Hyde Pierce and Bebe Neuwirth, who reunite on screen 18 years after the popular sitcom ended.

The pair play people close to Julia Child’s heart – her husband Paul (Hyde Pierce) and her close friend Avis DeVoto (Neuwirth).

Executive producer and showrunner Chris Keyser says that in some sense, “both Paul and Avis were written for David and for Bebe. They were the people we thought about when we started talking about the show and we ended up, I think, in the only place we could have ended up with the two of them playing that part.”

Supplied Paul and Julia Child (David Hyde Pierce and Sarah Lancashire) were a devoted, lifelong couple.

Paul Child was a talented person in his own right, skilled in writing, painting and photography.

He and Julia (nee McWilliams) met in 1944 in Kandy, Sri Lanka (then known as Ceylon) where they were both stationed in the Office of Strategic Services, which would later become the Central Intelligence Agency.

“I am such a huge admirer of Paul Child, the man, and getting the chance to learn about him – the less famous of the pair – how accomplished he was in so many areas,” says Hyde Pierce (The Good Wife, When We Rise).

“He played the violin. He was a black belt in judo. He built furniture. He did all these things, and had a career as a diplomat, and also had this amazing love affair with this amazing woman.”

Following the war, Paul was sent to Paris by the United States Information Agency where he and Julia lived for almost five years.

The city sparked Julia’s passion for French cuisine and, on returning to the US, she began to share her love for French food with the rest of the world.

The Childs were devoted to one another and rarely apart. The pair married in 1946 and would remain together until his death at the age of 92 in 1994.

Julia would follow him in 2004 at the age of 91. But as Hyde Pierce notes, while their life together seemed blissful to the outside world, it wasn’t wholly without tension.

Supplied Bebe Neuwirth plays Avis DeVoto, Julia Child’s best friend.

“I feel a great responsibility, to have his life in my hands, in our hands, to try to honestly convey to people just how singular he was, and how great, and what a unique and iconic partnership this was – including the conflict, which we don’t know about in the public life, because that’s the part that’s not written about.

“But, of course, any great, true relationship is tested by conflict.”

Her husband was an integral part of Julia’s success and she said that without him, her career would not exist. Paul supplied photographs and illustrations for her cookbooks and became a presence on Julia’s groundbreaking 1963 television show, The French Chef.

In its infancy, the show was run on a shoestring budget and because it was the early days of television, episodes were often taped over to make room for new ones, meaning that some of Child’s first forays onscreen are lost to time.

Julia also serves as a kind of history lesson into what making TV, especially public access television, was really like at that time and how food television has transformed over the years from a budget meal into a gourmet banquet.

“It will be really, really, I think, delightful for the audience to see just how low-tech this show was,” says Neuwirth (Blue Bloods, Madam Secretary), whose character Avis DeVoto helped edit Julia’s first book, Mastering The Art Of French Cooking. The pair would go on to become lifelong friends.

“There’s all these bells and whistles and flying saucers that you can make movies with now but, actually, as you’ll see in our filming of the early French Chef shows, you don’t actually need much of anything to make some fabulous television.”

Julia, whose 1.87m (6ft 2in) height precluded her joining the Women’s Army Corps, was an unconventional presence on television. Her unmistakable voice and distinctive mannerisms were unlike anything anyone, including Neuwirth, had ever seen on TV.

“I was a little kid when she was on and even if you were a little kid and you didn’t know anything about her life, this is a fascinating person to watch,” says Neuwirth.

“She was goofy. She was brilliant. She was profound.

“She was funny-looking, but she was also beautiful. And she did these incredible things and then fed you. It was sort of like quicksilver.”

Julia, Prime, Thursdays