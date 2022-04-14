Is everything we saw in TV show Super Pumped real? And should we stop using Uber?

From the Dropout on Disney+, detailing the crash of medical tech start up Theranos, to Apple TV’s We Crashed on the rise and fall of the commercial real estate company WeWork which lost US$40 billion in a year, it is clear we love a scandal.

Neon’s Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber detailed the win-at-all-costs mentality of founder and former CEO of the ride-share company, Travis Kalanick.

The stories of harassment, bullying, dodging local taxi laws and lavish parties seemed a little too outrageous to be true.

So how much of Super Pumped is actually real? And should we all stop using the global ride-share service?

The series was based of the book of the same name by New York Times tech reporter Mike Isaac, who covered the company from 2014. Isaac also played a major role in TV series. He was the executive producer as well as the resident fact-checker. He also appeared in a cameo role in the series as, funnily enough, a reporter.

In a recent New York Times article Isaac confirmed that, yes, a lot of what we saw on the show was in fact real.

Supplied Joseph Gordon-Levitt portrays Uber founder Travis Kalanick in the Neon series Super Pumped.

The company’s use of “Greyball” – a program designed to block competitors and transport officials from using the service? True.

The lavish company-wide parties (that resulted in Uber staff members stealing a party bus)? Also true.

When speaking to New York Times, Isaac confirmed in 2017, ex-employee Susan Flowler did write a blog post about the sexist and toxic culture at Uber. This was months before the #metoo movement took off, and she later was named Time Person of the Year along with other “silence breakers”.

This post happened within a week of the viral video being released of Kalanick yelling at Uber driver Fawzi Kamel over Kamel losing significant income due to the rideshare company’s price gouging. The release of the video and Fowler’s blog post was the beginning of the end of Kalanick’s reign at Uber.

So, the question needs to be asked. Given everything we know about Uber, can we really keep using the service?

John Beechey drove for Uber for seven years from 2013 and clocked more than 6000 trips. He founded the Facebook group New Zealand Rideshare Drivers which currently has 5500 members.

He has not seen Super Pumped, but he said he did not feel like a valued member of the Uber team. Driving can work well for people that don’t need significant income, or are driving as a second income source, he said.

He said it was possible to make good money if you were smart about the rides you accepted and how you worked.

Supplied Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber highlighted the win-at-all-costs mentality of founder Travis Kalanick.

Early in his ride share career he was one of the top-rated drivers, and was given opportunities outside of driving.

“I was one of the lucky ones because I was looked after when I first started. For whatever reason I got involved with other activities. There were a group of top-rated drivers that were given other stuff to do. I played Santa one year and did a Tesla promotion,” he said.

But years later when Beechey got involved in a minor way in attempts to form a union, he felt the effects from the company.

“I started to rock the boat ... I was very much on the out. It was pretty much the beginning of the end,” he said.

“It got to the point where you were just a number.”

If the new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is to be believed, things are changing at Uber. In fact, in a 2021 New York Times article, the new CEO was described as “weirdly normal” – a far cry from the Kalanick we saw curled in a ball having a meltdown during a fall from grace moment in Super Pumped.

He is said to have come on board and immediately started cleaning up the company. According to Khosrowshahi the toxic culture is gone. The bullying and skirting the rules is a thing of the past. He told the New York Times in 2021: “My goal in life is not to build the most sexy company ... It is to build the best company”.

Beechey said if there was a change with the new CEO, any positive changes did not trickle down to the drivers in New Zealand.

“[Changes] might have trickled down to Australia, but [not New Zealand].”

Stuff approached the PR for Uber in NZ, but they declined to comment.

Beechey now works driving within the film industry these days and said he feels more valued now than when he worked for Uber.

Beechey still uses Uber himself, although he said Zoomy is a locally-owned alternative.

As for whether Beechey would drive for Uber again?

“Things would have to get really bad for me to do it,” he said.

As for the former CEO, though, Kalanick made out pretty well after Uber. After being forced to resign in 2017 he remained on the board until 2019.

He also founded Cloud Kitchens in 2015 – which works as a “ghost kitchen” service that rents out commercial space for restaurant deliveries.

Cloud Kitchens was valued at US$32.46 billion in 2019 and is continuing to grow with the increase in need for delivery services throughout the pandemic according to US market research company Markets and Research. Its predicted value for 2026 is US $73.02 billion.

So perhaps the question we should also be asking is: “Should we really support Cloud Kitchens?’

We will leave that one up to you.