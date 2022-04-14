Shortland Street star admits there was a time he never wanted to work on the popular soap

His character’s life might have imploded but Shortland Street star Reuben Milner is counting his blessings.

Milner has played Ferndale’s Dr Jack Hannah since he first debuted as a rugby-playing schoolboy in 2014.

Supplied Reuben Milner, who plays Dr Jack Hannah on Shortland Street, says when he was at high school he remembers saying, “Even if Shortland Street offered me a job, I wouldn’t take it”. He admits he is now wiser.

The past eight years have been marked by tragedy after tragedy – his father, sister and brother all died – and his romantic relationships have all ended in tears.

Jack’s ability to rebound again and again from hardship has turned the 26 year old into a fan favourite which is ironic when you consider there was a time he said he would never work on New Zealand’s longest-running drama.

“That was in high school. I think I remember saying when I was very early on in high school, maybe year nine or 10, that even if Shortland Street offered me a job, I wouldn’t take it, that I was definitely going straight to Home And Away,” he says.

“But as I grew older, I grew wiser. Some actors will be fighting for years just to get a job and I’m very lucky to have one that I can continuously work at for years.”

He didn’t always feel that way.

In mid-2019, Milner quit Shortland Street but after 18 months away – most of it spent labouring for his stepfather– he was invited back.

“My year-and-a-half break from Shortland Street made me appreciate (the job),” he says.

“When I left, I may have been, not hot headed, but I had started to take advantage of things here.

“Then, when I left, I realised just how good I really did have it and when I came back I felt like I was in the right place for this time of my life. If you’re happy in your job and you love what you do, like, why leave?”

And Milner is very, very happy in his job, rating his latest storyline – the fallout from the death of his undercover cop brother Curtis (Jayden Daniels) at the hands of Iron Dogs leader Chomp (Tammy Davis) – as his best time ever on the drama.

Supplied Reuben Milner admits he is very, very happy in his role as Dr Jack Hannah on Shortland Street. “If you’re happy in your job and you love what you do, like, why leave?”

Curtis’ death played out in the final moments of the drama’s online summer season Retribution and, in an unprecedented move, the storyline continued to the main show when Jack became engaged to Hamish (Simon Arblaster), the crooked cop responsible for his brother’s murder.

Hamish has now been unmasked and arrested – thanks to the efforts of Esther (Ngahuia Piripi) and Chomp’s daughter Steph (Turia Schmidt-Peke) – leaving Jack yet again alone, devastated and questioning his own judgment.

“I think this has been absolutely my favourite storyline,” Milner says, adding the plane crash that killed Jack’s father Mo (Jarod Rawiri) came a close second.

“When we were shooting Retribution, I didn’t even think about the opportunities (for the action to continue on the main show), but then when we wrapped and I was saying goodbye to some of the other characters, I was like, ‘Oh, actually, I would love to see you again in the studio’.”

He later learnt Arblaster was joining the main show.

“That’s when I got a bit excited as to what we’re going be tackling,” Milner says, adding while he will miss working with Arblaster, he is keen to see what the writers have in store for Jack now.

Personally, he believes the young doctor will become a lot more career-focused – something that brings with it new challenges for an actor, like pretending to drill holes in the skull of a ‘patient’.

Supplied In medical scenes on Shortland Street, Reuben Milner (Dr Jack Hannah) admits that he is “very grateful that we always have a real nurse on standby”.

“I’m very grateful that we always have a real nurse on standby on those sorts of scenes so we can also go up to them and ask them if we’re doing anything wrong,” Milner says, adding he has never had any real-life ambition to pursue a medical career.

“Myself, absolutely not, unless I can shortcut like Jack. It was wicked, you know, five years of study in a year and a half – super genius.”

He also believes while Jack may lose some of the naivety that has led to past hurts, he won’t necessarily become cynical – and he will always be there for his friends and people he believes are disadvantaged.

“I also definitely think he should get more into the drama, maybe have a few secrets and things like that, because otherwise the only exciting part about Jack would be that he’s working in the hospital. We do need to spice up his life a little bit.”

Shortland Street, TVNZ 2, weeknights