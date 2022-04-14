Sheridan Smith reveals how motherhood changed her acting in the drama No Return

Sheridan Smith, one of Britain’s busiest and best actors, became a mother for the first time two years ago when she gave birth to her son Billy. She says it has completely changed her.

“Becoming a mum was a great thing for me,” says the 40-year-old actor. “I’m not selfish any more. I don’t go home constantly thinking, ‘Was that scene all right?’ I just want to go home and see my son.

“It’s also those feelings you have as a parent. Those primal, protective feelings. It’s a love like no other.

“People had told me that and said, ‘You won’t know until you have your own’. They were so right. It’s like a switch being flicked.

Supplied British actor Sheridan Smith, from No Return, says being a mother has altered her a lot. “Everything changes for the better. But you can never go back.”

“Everything changes for the better. But you can never go back. You’ll never be carefree. You just worry about this little one so much.”

Motherhood also altered the way she approached her latest role.

In No Return, a new four-part British drama written by Danny Brocklehurst (Shameless), Smith plays Kathy. She is a devoted mother whose eagerly awaited family holiday in Turkey goes disastrously wrong when her 16-year-old son Noah (Louis Ashbourne Serkis) is arrested.

“Becoming a mother absolutely made a difference in this role,” says the actor, who has won awards for her leading roles in Mrs Biggs and Cilla.

“It’s so surreal. I’ve played a lot of mums, but this is the first time I’ve played a mum as an actual mother myself. It’s so different. You can act being a mum, but there’s something very different when you are a parent yourself with a child of your own.

“All I kept thinking of was Billy. Every time that would just set me off. I didn’t have to act too much in the crying scenes because you just imagine this mother going through this hell and thinking, ‘If it was my little boy...’ There was a lot of angst during filming. Lots of crying, lots of screaming, lots of constant tension.

“The scenes where we arrive and are actually enjoying the holiday were so rare. So I could totally relate to this.”

Supplied Sheridan Smith, who stars with Michael Jibson and Louis Ashbourne Serkis in No Return, says, “I’m sure people will think about what they would do if that was their child”.

Smith continues, “It felt like the right role to play after having a child and being a mum and really understanding the lioness of a mother that I would be and every mum would be, I’m sure, to try and save their child. I’m sure people will think about what they would do if that was their child.”

The actor confesses that shooting Noah’s arrest really got to her.

“When we filmed the scene of the police arresting Kathy’s son at their holiday hotel, it was actually really horrible. We were in this little room and they had all of these supporting artists with guns playing the police officers.

“They barge in, push Kathy out of the way and get her son. It’s like, ‘What’s going on?’. Kathy doesn’t speak the language, so doesn’t understand them. It was genuinely terrifying doing the scene – let alone what it would be like in real life. It’s your worst nightmare as a parent.”

Smith observes that this traumatic experience has a profound effect on the whole family.

“All of the characters who go on holiday to Turkey are changed in some way by the end. They all go through something and come back changed people. They are not going back to how it was before.

“Each person has gone on their own massive journey throughout those four episodes – which is reflected in the title.”

Supplied Sheridan Smith loved shooting No Return in Spain. “It was amazing to be abroad. It was gorgeous to be in the sunshine.”

No Return was shot in sunny Spain, and Smith was delighted to escape the dreary weather of the UK for a while.

“It was amazing to be abroad. It was gorgeous to be in the sunshine. The sun was blazing hot. The crew would come over with a brolly to try and keep us in the shade.

“But on the last day of filming, I was like, ‘Please, just let me enjoy these last rays. It’s going to be raining when I get home. A final bit of sunshine for me.’ And I did go back to torrential rain. So it was a joy to be away.”

Smith reflects on what audiences might take away from No Return.

“I hope people will relate to this family who go on holiday to Turkey.

“I love watching things that transport the audience to a different place. But this ends up as the holiday from hell.

“I think many parents will say, ‘Thank God I’m not in their shoes’.”

No Return, TVNZ OnDemand, from April 16