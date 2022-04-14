Local series First Responders looks at the work of emergency service agencies

Barnaby ‘Barney’ Rennie is used to taking care of people in the sky.

The Nelson man appears in First Responders, a new series about the emergency service agencies in New Zealand on land, air and sea.

When the show was filmed, Rennie was a St John intensive care paramedic whose line of work sometimes entailed boarding a helicopter in the Nelson and Marlborough regions. (Rennie is now a land-based critical care paramedic for the same organisation.)

In First Responders, Rennie is shown putting his skills and sense of humour to good use while treating an injured young person.

“Any first-aid course will hopefully tell you that reassurance is an important thing,” he says.

“So firstly, (I’m) providing plenty of reassurance to the patient and I try and add a bit of humour to keep things light.

“Working in the helicopter environment, it’s very complicated in a sense you’ve got someone who’s suddenly suffered a serious medical event or injury or accident.

“You’ve then got the complexity that you’re essentially going to throw them in a helicopter that they’ve never been in, that they might be afraid of going into or, even worse, you’re going to winch them into it which is a whole other level of complexity.”

Rennie says it’s also important to come up with a good plan and let the patient know what that is.

“Giving them a chance to be part of that is probably the key,” he says.

When a helicopter can’t safely land, it may need to hover overhead and have people winched to the aircraft from the ground below.

But what do you do when someone baulks at that idea? How do you convince them it’s the right thing to do?

“I think I’ve been lucky,” says Rennie.

“I don’t think I’ve had anyone who has just flatly refused.

“Most people have some level of nervousness. It’s about providing them with the confidence that we know what we’re doing and the reassurance that it’s all going to be good and I guess distracting from the scarier parts of it.

“I’ll always tell them to make sure they enjoy the view on the way up (and give them) good information about the plan really.”

Taking in the view is also something Rennie, who does not fly the helicopter, appreciates.

“Every time we get airborne out of Nelson, it doesn’t matter which direction we go – we’ll go out over the Marlborough Sounds, checking out the beautiful sounds or through the golden beaches of Golden Bay or over on to the west coast – it’s just gorgeous,” he says.

Visiting remote spots where people require help, brings Rennie a sense of satisfaction.

“No one is ever upset to see the helicopter showing up,” he says.

“Everyone is pleased to see us when we get on scene.

“So being able to get out into those rural communities where something’s gone wrong, and provide reassurance and comfort just by showing up before we do anything else, that’s a good feeling.”

Then there are the more demanding aspects of the job.

“So working on a helicopter, it’s noisy, it vibrates, it’s constant,” says Rennie, who also mentions working in the pandemic and the challenges that brings.

“But what really gets to me I think is just that constant noise. You can’t just go, ‘I’m going to take 10 minutes out and step outside’ when you’re halfway between here and Christchurch and what have you.

“I think the biggest challenge is that you’re working in a confined space as well so really you have to have a good plan in place before you get airborne because once you’re in the air you’re limited in that noisy, confined space you’re working in and what you can do there.”

When asked if there are any cases that stand out for him, for whatever reason, Rennie says: “There are obviously the big jobs that really test our skills, you know, the critically unwell trauma patients and the ones that, unfortunately, we weren’t able to save.”

First Responders, TVNZ 1, starts Tuesday April 26.