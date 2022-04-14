Can Dancing With the Stars make it through the season without Covid-19 getting in the way?

Dancing With The Stars returns for 2022 with more New Zealand personalities vying for the mirrorball trophy.

Is it third time lucky for Dancing With The Stars?

The popular reality show, which was postponed for two consecutive years, is set to return to our screens on Sunday April 24 – barring any Covid-19 curveballs.

In both 2020 and 2021, the contestants had been chosen and the hosts confirmed – only for Covid-19 restrictions to force it to be cancelled.

“We were expecting to carry on in 2020 but then this crazy thing called Covid happened,” says Dancing With The Stars’ executive producer John McDonald.

“We got postponed in 2020 and postponed again last year, which is just a terrible thing as you can imagine when you’ve done so much prep, and you’ve basically got all your team, you’ve got stars. Some of them actually started rehearsing last year.

“Then we were basically cancelled. Again, it was just not safe to do it. So this is third time lucky for us. This is effectively the 2020 season in 2022.

Supplied Clinton Randall and Sharyn Casey are hosting the upcoming season of Three’s Dancing With The Stars.

“For a little while there, I thought that we were just literally sort of tiptoeing down a knife edge to try to make the thing.

“But actually, of course, with every passing week, now it seems more and more realistic.”

Arguably, the difference between 2022 and the two years before that, is that New Zealand now has a high vaccination rate. However, Covid-19 hasn’t gone away.

This season’s show will be filmed under strict health and safety protocols in line with current government Covid-19 regulations. After all, the last thing anyone involved in the production wants is for a Covid outbreak to shut down filming.

TV3/Supplied Comedian Eli Mathewson is part of a same-sex dance pair in this year’s Dancing With The Stars.

Die-hard Dancing With The Stars viewers will notice changes to this season compared with 2019 when it was last on screen.

For starters there is no Dai Henwood. Stepping up to the main hosting role is Henwood’s former sidekick Sharyn Casey.

Joining her is The Masked Singer host Clinton Randell, who came third in Dancing With The Stars’ 2019 season.

While the show usually signs up eight dancing pairs, this time around there are nine.

“So one of the BBC format things which has been adopted around the world now is called the bye week,” says McDonald.

“It’s a bit like sports draws that have byes for teams. So we’ve brought in a ninth couple, which is an additional couple to what you would expect for a season of 11 episodes.

“So first of all, we brought in an extra couple as an insurance policy so that if one couple had to be isolating, you know, over the Sunday, Monday of the shows, I still had enough couples to make a show.”

Another change for Dancing With The Stars comes in the form of new judges Lance Savali and James Luck, who will sit alongside returning head judge Camilla Sacre-Dallerup.

Savali may be familiar from his stint on last year’s Celebrity Treasure Island while Luck appeared on House Of Drag and RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under as performer Elektra Shock.

Perhaps the most significant change is Dancing With The Stars’ inclusion of a same-sex couple in its line-up of dance pairs.

SUPPLIED Former professional dancer Camilla Sacre-Dallerup is back as head judge on Dancing With the Stars.

Comedian Eli Matthewson (Have You Been Paying Attention?, 7 Days), who is gay, is teaming up with dancer Jonny Williams, whose wife Kristie also appears on the show.

While same-sex pairs have featured on overseas versions of Dancing With The Stars, this is a first for the New Zealand show.

Four weeks out from the show hitting our screens, McDonald explains how it works in terms of who plays the traditional male and female leads in each dance.

“Generally they agree that they will swap leads a lot and they do even in the bit that we shot yesterday for the (opening) titles,” he says.

“Jonny kind of led off and then Eli took over and then Jonny took it back at the finish.

“We’re literally talking about a five- or six-second move here. You could see that quite clearly.”

When it came to thinking about wardrobe considerations, McDonald approached Matthewson, who he knows from working in the television industry, to gauge what he would be comfortable wearing while dancing on the television show.

“I was sort of feeling my way a little bit, sort of saying, ‘So you want to dance mainly in male clothes? You know, suits and tails?’ And he was like, ‘Well yeah, but I like some colour and I like some frills’,” says McDonald.

“There was probably this visible sign of relief – ‘Oh thank God he’s not going to be expecting to wear a tux every episode’. He’s open to, you know, mixing it up, which is really wonderful.”

Dancing With The Stars, Three, starts Sunday April 24.