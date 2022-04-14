BSA dismisses complaint after Kerre McIvor dubs caller 'sad, pathetic creature'

Convoys of cars took to Auckland and Wellington highways, while crowds gathered on foot in Christchurch to oppose Covid-19 restrictions.

A talkback host has escaped sanction for calling a listener a “sad, pathetic creature” on national radio.

In a decision released this week, the Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) opted not to uphold a complaint against NZME broadcaster Kerre McIvor, who in 2021 railed against a caller who supported the government’s Covid-19 protection efforts.

Speaking on her morning programme on Newstalk ZB in October, McIvor asked why Auckland was still in the red setting of the Covid-19 protection framework. A caller said New Zealanders should be “grateful” for having been looked after by the Government.

Derek Flynn/Stuff Kerre McIvor called a listener a “sad, pathetic creature” on national radio. (File photo)

“Looked after?” McIvor responded. “For God's sake, I'm an adult woman. I can look after my own self.

“You're full of it, and I really fear for you. I, I want to be angry with you, but I just feel sorry for you, that you need a government to look after you. You sad, pathetic creature.”

The response was immediate. McIvor said she received more texts than she had seen in 22 years in radio, although she said on the broadcast the “majority were supportive of me”.

Simon Maude/Stuff Complaints against NZME broadcaster Kerre McIvor have been dismissed. (File photo)

One respondent said her comment was uncalled for, and in bad taste.

“Sums up the negatives, but, yeah, I probably need a holiday,” McIvor said.

Complainant Jake Benge wrote to the BSA saying McIvor had breached the codes of fairness and balance.

“McIvor abused her position by degrading a listener she does not agree with. She resorted to name calling and attempted to humiliate the caller,” he wrote.

“Her opinion is her own, and she is obviously welcome to share it, but the way she has treated this caller was disrespectful and amounted to ‘bullying behaviour’.”

NZME said Newstalk ZB was known for its provocative talkback hosts who try and “stimulate robust debate”.

“Kerre McIvor is a talk host known for her frank and forthright discussion of all manner of topics and regular listeners would be aware of this,” NZME said.

“Although we accept … that some listeners may have viewed the comment to be in poor taste, on balance we do not consider that the caller was treated unfairly by the host.

“This was an animated discussion during which the caller was given every opportunity to voice her opinion… we reject the claim that the host’s treatment of the caller [amounted] to bullying.”

The BSA agreed, saying McIvor was “renowned for her upfront and plainspoken views”. The caller would have known her views on Covid-19 and the government before they rang the station, it said.

During the three-minute call, the listener was given time to respond, the BSA added.

“We acknowledge the phrase ‘sad pathetic creature’ was likely understood as an insult,” the BSA said.

“That being said, the threshold for a finding of unfairness may be higher in a talkback environment.

“Callers should reasonably expect by choosing to enter and participate in this forum, they may receive an adverse response if the host does not share their views, particularly where the host has a forceful style well known to listeners.”

In an email, NZME spokeperson Kelly Gunn said the decision “speaks for itself”.

“We don’t have anything further to add,” Gunn said.