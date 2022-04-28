Poppy star looks for love in new reality dating show

Local series Down For Love follows people with Down Syndrome on their quest for love and romance.

Reality shows about dating and relationships are hugely popular but they often fail to fully represent the full breadth of society and the people – from all backgrounds –who are looking for love.

Down For Love is a new local series which hopes to expand that narrow perspective as it follows six people with Down Syndrome as they explore the world of dating and romance.

Carlos, Leisel, John, Libby, Josh and Lily embark on a series of dates in varied locations from Rainbow’s End to Larnach Castle in their quest for love.

Supplied Libby Hunsdale is hoping to meet a guy who, “shows me that I can trust him.”

Viewers will recognise Libby Hunsdale, who can be seen in the first episode, as the star of Poppy, the local movie about an independent young woman with a dream of becoming a motor mechanic. The 19-year-old won the Best Actress In A Narrative Feature award at the Socially Relevant Film Festival in New York for her role.

“I just cannot believe in a million years that would happen”, says Hunsdale of the accolade, which is currently en route from New York and will surely take pride of place in the home she shares with her grandmother, who viewers will also meet in Down For Love.

This is Hunsdale’s first experience dating but she is confident and secure in what she is looking for in a prospective partner.

The young star says she’s hoping to meet a guy who, “shows me that I can trust him. It’s about actually showing it rather than telling me.”

Perhaps it’s her movie-making experience, but Hunsdale says she wasn’t fazed by the cameras following her as she got to know her two dates.

“It felt like they were catching my social life on camera,” she laughs.

While we can’t reveal how Hunsdale’s search for a boyfriend on Down For Love pans out, she is keen to keep performing in film and television.

Supplied Libby Hunsdale says she felt “like they were catching my social life on camera.”

She is now enrolled in a hospitality training course but intends to keep acting and would also like to get back into dancing, which she enjoyed doing at school.

Down For Love is made by Attitude, the long-running series which tells the stories of people living with disabilities.

Producer Robyn Paterson says Robyn Scott-Vincent, who is the founder of Attitude, was interested in creating a series in “the realms of dating and love,” and together, the team came up with the concept for Down For Love.

“As humans, we are programmed for partnership, it’s innate,” says Paterson. “And people living with Down Syndrome and other intellectual disabilities are no different. We really wanted to show that and also to show the diversity within disability as well.”

The series has been produced in consultation with the New Zealand Down Syndrome Association.

“We’ve worked with them all the way through, first of all, in terms of finding people and talking to them about finding participants.

“The local Down Syndrome associations were also great at putting the word out for us that we were doing this and to see if people were interested in putting their hands up to be involved.

“We’ve really appreciated their insights and feedback along the way because it was really important to us to get this right, and to go about things in the right way. And to make sure we were doing due diligence in terms of our duty of care for our participants and getting things right for them as well.”

Finding the right person can be hard for anyone but finding love in the disabled community presents its own challenges, and some of those obstacles can be geographical. Hunsdale agrees that living in Whanganui, it can be “a tiny bit hard” to meet people romantically.

Supplied Libby Hunsdale says it can be hard to find romance in Whanganui.

Paterson says that holds true for some of the other Down For Love participants, who also come from small towns.

“That’s harder again, because you don’t necessarily have the same networks of social and community organisations to meet people.”

Paterson can’t divulge just how successful they were at match-making, but she does reveal there were some love connections. And in the situations where love didn’t follow, many solid friendships were formed.

“In a number of cases people really connected with someone and just watching the difference in their confidence and demeanour, and just how meaningful it was to them and watching their love bloom in front of us, was just incredibly rewarding and beautiful. You’ll have to watch this space, but let’s just say there may be wedding bells in the future.”

Down For Love, TVNZ 2, Monday, May 9