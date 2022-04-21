Hemsworth acting dynasty's latest star debuts on Home And Away

The Parata family are the first Māori whanau to join Australian soap opera Home And Away.

When Luke Van Os scored an audition for Home And Away last year, he didn’t have to look too far for advice on how best to handle it.

His cousin Chris Hemsworth, aka Marvel’s Thor, was more than happy to mentor the newest member of the Hemsworth family acting dynasty.

“When I was coming down to the last chemistry tests and meeting the producers, I called him, like ‘Dude, I’m really nervous. Have you got any advice?’ ” Van Os says.

Supplied Luke Van Os plays Xander on Home And Away, the show which launched cousin Chris Hemsworth’s career.

“He said, ‘Just be prepared’, so we Zoomed the night before and just ran the lines and played with the scenes so that when I was on Zoom with the producers the following day, I was prepared as I could be.”

Fast-forward several months, and Van Os – as nice-guy paramedic Xander Delaney, the newly discovered half brother of nurse Jasmine (Sam Frost) – is now a Summer Bay regular, just like Hemsworth was when he played Kim Hyde from 2004-2007.

At 24, Van Os is 14 years younger than Hemsworth, but he well remembers seeing him regularly on Home And Away.

“I grew up watching Chris on this exact show,” he says. “And now I’m doing it myself. It’s just bizarre.”

Hemsworth’s mum Leonie and Van Os’ father Robert are siblings and Van Os says he was always the “annoying little cousin”, trying to tag along behind his own older siblings and the Hemsworth brothers, Chris, Westworld star Luke, 41, and Liam, 32, star of The Hunger Games and, more recently, television series The Most Dangerous Game.

Van Os says watching his cousins find international success on both the small and the big screens encouraged him to pursue his own career in acting.

“Since I was really young, I loved films and cinema. I was that kid that, you know, that would dress up and do plays for mum and dad and with my siblings,” he says.

Supplied Chris Hemsworth, seen here playing F1 star James Hunt, made his name in Home And Away.

“But It was really only seeing my cousins actually come through and do acting that made me think, ‘Wow, this is possible. This can be achieved’. And I was fortunate to see the amount of effort and hard work that they put in so I knew it was going to be an uphill battle.”

Van Os is no newcomer. He has been auditioning for eight or nine years now and has had small roles in the television series Bloom and Glitch as well as starring in numerous short and independent films, including winning an best actor award at the Independent Short Awards for his performance in Banana Split.

“But (Home And Away) is definitely, absolutely, nothing compared to what I’ve done before,” he says. “And I think, if I hadn’t seen how hard my cousins had worked, I probably might have given up years ago. The hardest part about this industry is just being resilient and hanging in there.”

He says the Hemsworth brothers’ advice has been invaluable.

“I think I was fortunate to be able to ask them for advice and guidance and they’ve been so supportive,” he says.

“It’s been a big help. I definitely don’t compare myself to them but if other people do that doesn’t really bother me. It’s just is what it is.”

With his time on Home And Away just beginning, Van Os says he hasn’t given any thought to following in his cousins’ footsteps and heading to Hollywood.

Supplied Luke Van Os plays nice guy paramedic Xander Delaney on Home And Away.

“I mean, for so long, all I’ve wanted to be able to do is work as an actor, pay my bills and live. And now that I’m doing that I’m just enjoying that,” he says. “It’s too soon to think about anything like that.”

He is relishing his experience in Summer Bay.

“I’ve been fortunate to land one of the best jobs you can as an actor. Most acting jobs are a couple of weeks or a couple months, so to have something that’s more full-time is really a dream,” Van Os says.

“I’m just trying to enjoy that to the best I can here and ride the wave and who knows what the future holds. When I’m standing on that beach, I’m like, ‘Am I even at work?’ ”

Home and Away, TVNZ 2, weeknights