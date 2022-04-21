Dancing With The Stars' head judge Camilla Sacre-Dallerup is back

Dancing With The Stars returns for 2022 with more New Zealand personalities vying for the mirrorball trophy.

Camilla Sacre-Dallerup visited New Zealand in August last year when the country was in lockdown.

It wasn’t intentional.

“So I literally landed the day you guys went into lockdown and I went into MIQ,” says the former professional dancer who lives in the United States with her husband and their two dogs.

Sacre-Dallerup flew here to be a judge on Dancing With The Stars. She did her compulsory two-week stay in a hotel and then hung around for a bit to see what the fate of the show would be.

Supplied Dancing With The Stars’ head judge Camilla Sacre-Dallerup visited New Zealand in August last year.

READ MORE:

* The North Water: A haunting, harrowing, highly addictive, chilling Arctic drama

* The First Lady: Neon's star-studded drama looks at power behind the US Presidents

* A castle, a mess hall and a Georgian oddity: Inside the real homes of Bridgerton



Unfortunately for Sacre-Dallerup, it did not go ahead last year.

“I stayed for like a week or so,” she says.

“None of us really knew how long it (lockdown) was going to be – if it was going to stay that way or what. So then I went home.”

But now Sacre-Dallerup is back on Dancing With The Stars as head judge, sitting in the middle of judges Lance Savali and James Luck.

She spoke to Stuff from her Los Angeles base where she is a life coach, hypnotherapist and meditation teacher.

Supplied “I was in my 40s by the time I retired,” says Camilla Sacre-Dallerup about her career as a professional dancer.

When asked what she was looking forward to about Dancing With The Stars, she talked about the contestants.

“Just to go on the journey with all these fabulous people,” she says.

“I mean that never stops being exciting, to see people come in and (ask), ‘What’s a right turn?’ and ‘What’s a lockstep?’ and even ‘What’s a rhumba?’

“Suddenly they are like, ‘I love the rhumba’ and you think, ‘Oh my goodness, you’ve turned into a dancer,’ and when they start to use the terms and know all of the steps, it’s fascinating.

“Also, just to see their personalities come through. Sometimes this is about the confidence building. They leave the show having found a part of themselves sometimes that they didn’t even know was there.”

Sacre-Dallerup spent two decades as a professional dancer which included competing on Strictly Come Dancing – the UK version of Dancing With The Stars.

While her passion for dance remains, she no longer does it competitively.

“I love watching it still,” says Sacre-Dallerup.

“But I really don’t miss it. I don’t miss being on the show or doing it in that way because I did so many years of it.

“I was in my 40s by the time I retired. I was really quite grateful that I got to that place before retiring and that we were still performing through my 30s.

Supplied Camilla Sacre-Dallerup is looking forward to judging this season of Dancing With The Stars.

“Not everybody gets to have such a long career really in something that, you know, is so athletic so I just always felt really grateful.”

While the type of work she does in Los Angeles today might seem a world away from sparkly outfits, fake tan and the bright lights of television, there is a link.

“During my career, I was obsessed with mind tools and in sports, in dancing, from a very early age, I’d work with sports psychologists and learn different mind tools and visualisation,” says Sacre-Dallerup.

“I just realised that really with anything in life, and the same in sport, if you’re not working with the mind as well as the body, you’re not going to have that winning mindset, because one thought in the wrong direction on comp day or race day can really tear you down.

“So I became really obsessed about learning all about that.

“When I did Strictly Come Dancing, I used a lot of these tools with my partners and it really helped them and I realised that it helped them feel better in themselves and more confident, and so forth.

“Then I became more curious about how we can use these tools like, just in general, when we’re going through challenging times.”

“I knew I wanted to work with people in this way. When I left Strictly behind, I just took all the courses I could find on, like, mind matters, you know, like mindfulness and NLP (neuro-linguistic programming) and hypnosis and started writing self-help books. I’ve done three self-help books.

“I love sharing the tools because if they can help someone feel better, then that just means everything to me. It means more to me than winning a trophy for myself.”

Dancing With The Stars, Three, starts Sunday April 24.