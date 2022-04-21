New drama series The Offer explores the story behind a classic film

Drama series The Offer tells the story of the making of Academy Award-winning movie The Godfather.

The Godfather tops many people’s list of all-time favourite movies. From its very first line – “I believe in America” – this classic Mafia film is a compelling story about how one family comes to symbolise the corruption of the American Dream.

However, the story behind the making of the movie is also a truly gripping drama – as The Offer, a new 10-part series, demonstrates.

Supplied British actor Matthew Goode portrays the legendary studio executive Robert Evans in the drama series The Offer.

Executive producer Nikki Toscano outlines how the series unfolds.

“The Offer is the story of producer Albert S. Ruddy, who had to go to war to get The Godfather made,” Toscano says.

“It’s told from Ruddy’s point of view and examines the many challenges he faced – from evading mandates from his corporate bosses, to threats from the real-life mafia, all the while navigating the nuances of Hollywood to get the job done.”

The drama depicts the severe and constant pressure which Ruddy (played by Miles Teller) endured while trying to get The Godfather off the ground.

He leads a life of non-stop stress. It is not hard to see why one of his most famous quotes is: “Show me a relaxed producer and I’ll show you a failure.”

Toscano goes on to underline why – 50 years after it was directed by Francis Ford Coppola and adapted from Mario Puzo’s best-selling novel – The Godfather remains such a seminal movie and such a great subject for a TV series.

Supplied Matthew Goode (left) and Miles Teller (right) play film industry figures in The Offer.

“I grew up on The Godfather. The first time I saw it, I wasn’t even a teenager. I was enthralled by the masterful and subtle storytelling.

“It became the high watermark in my mind of what was possible and it continues to inform me.

“To this day, I discover new things every time I watch it. I can keep watching it because The Godfather explores the most universal theme of all – family.”

Lead writer Michael Tolkin, who also scripted the Oscar-nominated movie The Player, admits that he had to do masses of research for The Offer.

“The only story I knew about making The Godfather was that Mario Puzo got into a fight with Frank Sinatra one night at Chasen’s restaurant in Hollywood. So I had five minutes of the show written. I just had nine hours and 55 minutes more to fill in.”

Once he started to contemplate the vast amount of background material, Tolkin was grateful to be writing a 10-part TV series rather than a movie.

“TV’s become the great delivery system for storytelling now,” Tolkin says. “We’re happy watching 10 hours of a television series rather than 90 minutes of a movie most of the time.”

For the actors, the biggest challenge was playing real-life characters. Matthew Goode discusses the difficulty of portraying the legendary studio executive Robert Evans, the subject of a famous documentary entitled The Kid Stays In The Picture.

Supplied “There’s a great responsibility when you’re taking on somebody’s life and re-telling it,” says Miles Teller.

“I would suggest that Bob Evans was pretty well known, so I found it quite terrifying when I got the job.

“I felt a lot better when I was doing my scenes with Marlon Brando (who is played by Justin Chambers). That actually gave me a lot of comfort. I was like, ‘I’m up against you, but let’s see what you’ve got, pal’.”

Goode, who has also had leading roles in The Crown, Downton Abbey, Brideshead Revisited and A Discovery Of Witches, continues, “There’s an awful lot you can find on the internet. As Bob himself said, ‘There’s always your version, the other person’s version and then the truth’. I also found out a lot by talking to people in Hollywood. They’d go, ‘Hey, Bob used to go to the same hairdresser as me, this, that and the other...’ ”

The star of Whiplash and Divergent, Teller also confesses that he initially found it a burden to play someone real in The Offer.

“There’s a great responsibility when you’re taking on somebody’s life and re-telling it, especially a life that was as full as Al’s was. If someone made a movie about my life, you couldn’t even fill 30 minutes of it. I mean, I enjoy my life, but it’s nowhere as entertaining as Al’s.

“More than anything, I just had a blast playing him, just being able to re-tell his story. I wanted to text him and tell him. ‘Al, this is so much fun. Playing you is really keeping me on my toes’.”

The Offer, streams on TVNZ OnDemand from April 28.