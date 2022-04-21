Black comedy Barry returns for season three after long hiatus

It has been a long break between episodes but black comedy Barry is finally returning for season three, almost two years after season two concluded. Co-creator, writer and director Bill Hader stars as the titular Barry, a hitman who is trying to leave his violent past behind him to pursue a career in acting.

Supplied Bill Hader stars as an assassin turned actor in Barry.

Season three finds Barry, his friends and former colleagues trying to make the right choices.

“His one kind of boneheaded way of trying to get in touch with himself ends up really hurting a lot of people,” says Hader.

“And I think this season – I don’t think he knew the extent that he’s hurt people, and I think that’s what he’s kind of learning.”

One of those people Barry has emotionally injured is his eccentric acting coach Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler).

At the end of season two, Gene seemingly discovered that Barry was responsible for the death of his girlfriend, detective Janice Moss. What does this mean for the relationship between Barry and his teacher?

“Every time Barry has a change of heart, every time Barry wants to improve his life, I’m black and blue,” says Winkler, twinkly-eyed in a hot pink jumper with a stack of the children’s books he also writes neatly displayed in the background.

Supplied After more than four decades acting, Henry Winkler, who plays acting coach Gene Cousineau, says he still loves his job.

The Happy Days star clearly still loves acting, saying there is “not one thing” he doesn’t like about the craft before jokingly adding, “I wasn’t crazy about the salsa this year in the breakfast burrito”.

“I was 27 when I came to Hollywood and I got ‘The Fonz’. And then I was 72 when I got the call from Bill and Alec (Berg, co-creator) to be in Barry. I am overwhelmed that I continue to work with these great people. And I am overwhelmed that I continue to live my dream.”

