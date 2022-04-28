Home And Away star's real-life credit woes

The Parata family are the first Māori whanau to join Australian soap opera Home And Away.

Just like Home And Away’s Mackenzie Booth – who she has played for three years – actor Emily Weir knows what it is like to be chased by debt collectors.

However, the similarities end there. While the feisty Summer Bay restaurateur resorts to running illegal poker games to raise the funds she needs to save her business, Weir – whose only gambling experience is playing poker for matches as a child – solved her financial problems with good old-fashioned hard work.

“Unlike Mac, I’ve never been at risk of losing everything but when I was in my early 20s I did have the debt collectors coming after me,” the 30-year-old actor says, adding her own problems began when she ‘stupidly’ got an Australian credit card before heading off on her European OE.

Supplied Emily Weir has revealed that she once was hounded by debt collectors.

“I went through all my saved money but wanted to continue travelling so I started withdrawing cash on my Australian card in Europe. The interest on that is unbelievable but I was just so young and naive that I thought, ‘Oh, yeah, I’ll pay it back once I settle in’.”

When her mum started calling from Australia, reporting debt collectors were calling the family home looking for her, Weir took action.

“I had to really hustle and work three jobs and, luckily, I paid it off before it got too bad but I was in hot water for a little bit there,” she says, adding she’s never had another credit card since. “I learned my lesson.”

In London, the young Aussie worked as a receptionist by day and in what she describes as ‘dive bars’ at night to earn the money she needed to pay off the debt.

“They were the type of bars where people go to really hit it hard. I did everything from cleaning toilets to cleaning up food. I’ve definitely never been shy to get my hands dirty,” she says.

However, a desperate Mackenzie goes down a much more glamorous route when staff member Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) suggests there’s plenty of money to be made in running illegal poker games.

While Mac swears it is a one-off, the temptation becomes too great and she is drawn into the world of easy money, lying to her boyfriend (Harley Bonner) – and just about everyone else – about the source of her newfound wealth.

Weir hints like most activities that are against the law, there are complications ahead for Mac and her staff – Felicity, whose brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) is the local cop, and Ryder (Lukas Radovich), the grandson of Summer Bay patriarch Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher).

Supplied Home And Away’s Mackenzie Booth, played by Emily Weir, gets dragged into the world of illegal gambling.

Many other Summer Bay favourites will also be dragged into the dangerous world of illegal gambling as Mackenzie and her team become more and more involved.

“The storyline is super exciting. It’s got so many different levels dramatically and it really is something that eventually takes over the entire bay. Everyone becomes affected by this illegal gambling storyline, like it really spreads out and into a lot of other people’s storylines,” she says.

Weir believes many viewers will identify with Mac’s financial struggles even if they don’t approve of the way she goes about resolving them.

Three years into the Covid-19 pandemic, the rising cost of living, inflation, reports of failing businesses and the like are dominating headlines both in Australia and New Zealand.

“The amount of businesses that have gone under from no fault of their own is devastating, so I think it’s a very topical and very relatable storyline,” Weir says.

“Even though it’s being done under the guise of casinos and illegal gambling and glitz and glamour and all the exciting stuff, underneath it all, Mackenzie is suffering big time. She is terrified, absolutely terrified. And it’s not just for her. It’s for her employees. She has people she’s responsible for so, (the storyline) is very topical and very relevant to now.

“Being in debt is such a dark, gloomy place to be because it really does infect every aspect of your life. It’s constantly in the back of your mind and it kind of makes you unwell. All your stress levels and anxiety go through the roof and, when you’re in that state, you make really bad decisions and start doing things that you wouldn’t normally do.”

