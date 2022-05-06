TV Guide highlights: Saturday May 7 to Friday May 13

Six pairs of competitive builders from across the country will compare skills on the TVNZ show.

Saturday

Supplied Michiel Huisman and Blake Lively in Age Of Adaline.

Age Of Adaline

Eden, 8.30pm

Blake Lively (A Simple Favor) stars in this 2015 fantasy drama about a young woman who stops ageing following a car accident in 1937. For the next eight decades, Adaline (Lively) lives – and loves – through history as a 29 year old.

Sunday

Dark Waters

Eden, 8.30pm

Inspired by true events, this gripping 2019 legal drama tells the story of a community contaminated by the dumping of toxic. Mark Ruffalo stars as Robert Bilott, the real-life lawyer who held chemical company DuPont to account.

Supplied Rosamund Pike and Sam Riley in Radioactive.

Radioactive

Māori TV, 8.30pm

Marie Curie was a pioneer in the research of radioactivity – a term that she coined. Her work would also lead to her death from radiation exposure. This drama tells the story of the life and career of Curie (played by Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot) and her struggle to be recognised for her achievements as a woman.

Yellowstone

Prime, 9.30pm

Kevin Costner returns as ranch owner John Dutton in season two of this drama series. Tonight, John’s son, Kayce, settles into his new role at the ranch and a damaging article threatens to expose the Dutton family patriarch.

Monday

Supplied Lego Masters NZ host Dai Henwood.

Lego Masters NZ

TVNZ 2, 7.30pm

Dai Henwood hosts this delightful local version of the international franchise. Teams of two compete to create fantastic builds with a Kiwiana bent. Viewers comparing the local offering with the offshore versions will not be disappointed, Henwood assures the quality of our Kiwi Lego builders is top notch. Continues Tuesday.

Supplied Libby Hunsdale in Down For Love.

Down For Love

TVNZ 2, 8.30pm

This new local series follows people with Down Syndrome as they search for love and romance. Viewers will recognise Libby Hunsdale, who appears in the first episode, from her starring role in Poppy, the movie about a young woman with dreams of becoming a motor mechanic.

Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years

Māori TV, 8.30pm

Directed by Ron Howard, this 2016 documentary comprises found footage featuring music, interviews and stories of The Beatles’ 250 concerts from 1963 to 1966.

Supplied Colin Firth in The Staircase.

The Staircase

SoHo, 9.35pm

Based on a true story, this drama series chronicles the death of Kathleen Peterson and the subsequent arrest of her husband. It was a case that captivated the globe when the bizarre story was revealed in a documentary of the same name, but this series promises to explore different perspectives of the incident.

Tuesday

Supplied Eddie Redmayne in Birdsong.

Birdsong

Vibe, 8.30pm

Based on the novel by Sebastian Faulks, this two-part drama tells the story of an English soldier (Eddie Redmayne) fighting in the trenches of northern France who is haunted by the memories of his forbidden love affair with a French woman.

Supplied Suranne Jones in Gentleman Jack.

Gentleman Jack

SoHo, 8.30pm

This series based on the life of Anne Lister, who lived an unconventional, unapologetic life as a gay women in 1830s Yorkshire, returns. Season two sees Anne (Suranne Jones) and Ann Walker set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife.

Wednesday

Supplied Alex Webster in Kings Of Wood.

Kings Of The Wood

Eden, 7pm

Further fuelling our obsession with hobbies, DIY and crafting, this new reality series follows an elite group of master carpenters who build beautiful items for people who truly deserve them. Tonight, Ella is tasked with building a bird bath for a woman’s foster parents while Alex must create a personalised toolbox to impress his client.

Supplied Chiwetel Ejiofor in The Man Who Fell To Earth.

The Man Who Fell To Earth

SoHo, 8.30pm

Chiwetel Ejiofor (The Martian) stars in this 10-part sci-fi drama as an alien who comes to Earth seeking help for his dying planet. While not a remake of the 1976 movie of the same name starring David Bowie, this is set in the same universe and even features Bowie’s character, now played by Bill Nighy.

Thursday

James Roque: Boy Mestizo

Three, 8.30pm

Local comedian James Roque stars in his own comedy special in which he reflects on life as a Filipino New Zealander and humorously talks about returning to his homeland for the first time as an adult.

Friday

Supplied Davina McCall in This Time Next Year.

This Time Next Year UK

Eden, 7pm

Davina McCall meets people from across the UK who pledge to change something by ‘this time next year’ and are willing to share their change with the nation. Tonight, she meets 45-year-old Stephen who wants to track down his long-lost half-sister. Davina also meets Denise, a grandmother who wants to learn to read.