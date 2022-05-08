Neighbours brings back 23 members of old Ramsay Street crew for last episodes

The Ramsay Street crew will be welcoming back quite a few familiar faces.

Long-running Australian soap Neighbours is bringing back 23 special guest stars across its last-ever episodes.

The 37-year-old series is coming to an end, with its final episode airing on New Zealand screens at the end of September.

Kylie Minogue already let slip that she and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, and were partners in real life for three years, will reprise their roles for the upcoming finale.

Kylie Minogue / YouTube Kylie Minogue was one of the many recent guests on Table Manners with Jessie Ware.

But messages on the series’ official Twitter account reveal that 23 former stars in total will reappear between now and the spring finish.

Digital Spy reveals the faves from the 1980s: Kylie Minogue (reprising Charlene Mitchell), Jason Donovan (Scott Robinson), Ian Smith (Harold Bishop), Peter O'Brien (Shane Ramsay), Mark Little (Joe Mangel) and Paul Keane (Des Clarke).

Fremantle Neighbours stars Ian Smith, Alan Fletcher, Stefan Dennis and Jackie Woodburne.

Supplied Margot Robbie played Donna Freedman from 2008 until 2011 on Neighbours. She is not one of the actors expected back.

The 1990s returnees: Daniel MacPherson (Joel Samuels), Benjamin McNair (Mal Kennedy), Melissa Bell (Lucy Robinson) and Lesley Baker (Angie Rebecchi).

From the 00s: Natalie Bassingthwaighte (Izzy Hoyland), Chris Milligan (Kyle Canning), Morgan Baker (Callum Rebecchi), Pippa Black (Elle Robinson), and Jordan Patrick Smith (Andrew Robinson).

And stays who appeared in the 2010s include: Olympia Valance (Paige Smith), James Mason (Chris Pappas), Jodi Gordon (Elly Conway), Zoe Cramond (Amy Williams), Kate Kendall (Lauren Turner), Ben Hall (Ned Willis), Olivia Junkeer (Yashvi Rebecchi) and Zima Anderson (Roxy Willis).

Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison told TV Tonight in March that he was keen to get the actors back together on the Ramsay Street set.

"One of my great joys has been to bring back many former characters in recent years, which is something the show seemed reluctant to do prior," he said.

"So I'm definitely hoping some of these faces return along with others we haven't been able to lure back until now.

Supplied Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan as Charlene and Scott. The pair will be back for the Neighbours' finale.

"I feel very strongly that the end must equally be a celebration of the current cast. Karl, Susan, Toadie and Paul have earned a very rightful place, front and centre."

In New Zealand, Neighbours screens weeknights on TVNZ and is available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand.