Shortland Street: How it all began 30 years ago

Shortland Street's original cast member looks back at what the show has meant to him and audiences.

In 1992, Jim Bolger was Prime Minister, My Little Ponies were the toy of choice, we were watching Quantum Leap on television and then, on May 25, Shortland Street made its debut.

“After the first reviews came out, we all kind of thought, ‘Well, OK, we’ve got three months of this – at the most’,” says Michael Galvin, who has played Dr Chris Warner (with a short break in the 90s) since day one.

“So to have got 30 years is quite astounding.”

Galvin says he was terrified filming his first scene, which was with then hospital CEO Michael McKenna (Paul Gittins). “I thought if I can just do the first scene, I’ll be OK for the rest of them. Everyone was watching each other’s first scene to see if they were going to mess them up and I didn’t, thank God.”

It seems he wasn’t the only one quaking in his boots that day. Kerry Harvey caught up with some of the actors who featured in those first episodes.

Supplied The 1992 original cast â Back row: Nick Harrison (Karl Burnett), Chris Warner (Michael Galvin), Steve Mills (Andrew Robertt, nee Binns), Sam Aleni (Rene Naufahu), Alison Raynor (Danielle Cormack) and Tom Neilson (Adrian Keeling). Middle Row: Jenny Harrison (Maggie Harper), Dr Meredith Fleming (Stephanie Wilkin), Jacki Manu (Nancy Brunning), Dr Michael McKenna (Paul Gittins), Dr Hone Ropata (Temuera Morrison), Carrie Burton (Lisa Crittenden), Marj Neilson (Elizabeth McRae). Front row: Stuart Neilson (Martin Henderson), Gina Rossi (Jo Davison), and Kirsty Knight (Angela Marie Dotchin).

Supplied Prime Minister Helen Clark meets Marj on the step of Parliament on Shortland Street.

Elizabeth McRae (Marj Neilson)

The clinic’s first receptionist and a real busybody, Marj left Ferndale in 1996 when elected to Parliament. The character was killed off in the show’s 25th-anniversary episode.

First day

“It took a bit of getting to grips with Marj who was warm and caring one minute, and a lemon-lipped gossip the next. And a crew member told me I looked ‘flat featured’ on screen. Oh dear.”

Highlights

“Marj’s final scene in 1996 was filmed on the steps and in the foyer of the Beehive on a Saturday morning. A group of MPs, including Helen Clark and Jenny Shipley, seemed pleased to share the scenes and have their photo taken with her.”

READ MORE:

* The serious doctor: the serenity of the real 'Chris Warner'

* Shortland Street makes history with legacy award

* Shortland Street's Michael Galvin thinks Alec Baldwin's impression is hilarious



Supplied Martin Henderson as Stuart Neilson.

Martin Henderson (Stuart Neilson)

Henderson was still at school when he was cast to play the teen heartthrob who had flings with both Alex McKenna, the middle-aged wife of the hospital CEO, and her daughter Rachel. Stuart fled overseas in 1994. Henderson went on to starring roles in American series Off The Map, Grey’s Anatomy and Virgin River.

First day

“I think my first day on set was shooting scenes where Stuart’s girlfriend was being rushed to hospital and was pregnant. I was so nervous and did some really big overacting from what I remember.”

Highlights

“One of the most memorable moments was when we were notified that the show was going to continue on beyond the first year of our contracts. Our initial reviews were not great as we were all finding our way in what was the first show of its kind in New Zealand at that time. It was definitely a rocky start but we were all so determined to make it work, so to be vindicated and to have earned another year was a wonderful feeling. But no one would ever have guessed that trend would continue for another 30 years (at least).”

Craig Parker (Guy Warner)

Guy arrived in late 1992 and had a one-night stand with Meredith (Stephanie Wilkin). He was back in 1993, departing again in 1995 after the death of his wife Carmen (Theresa Healey) only to return in 2007 with their daughter Tuesday.

First day

“First day was in a pub, just down the hill from my teenage home, sidling up to Meredith at the bar and laying on some Warner charm.”

Highlights

“The four years blur with them. Some of the deepest friendships of my life come from that time and the skills learned from it are still invaluable. Some snapshots of happiness include playing all the love, hate and everything in between, family dynamics with Michael Galvin – and Ken Blackburn and Glynis McNicoll, who played our parents – and getting a real-life baby to cuddle when ‘Tuesday’ was born.”

Supplied Adrian Keeling and Elizabeth McRae as Tom and Marj Neilson on Shortland Street.

Adrian Keeling (Tom Neilson)

Marj’s paramedic husband Tom went missing after just a year in Ferndale when he popped out to the dairy to buy cream but instead joined a cult. Fan demand for closure led to his return, only for him to die of a heart attack weeks later.

First day

“It was midsummer and very hot. The studio was an old warehouse, there was no air con and we were short of filming equipment (mainly cameras) because they were being used elsewhere. It was a very, very long day.”

Supplied Karl Burnett as Nick Harrison in 2003.

Karl Burnett (Nick Harrison)

Nick was the mischievous son of Jenny (Maggie Harper) and best friend of Stuart (Martin Henderson). Burnett remained on the show until 2005.

First day

“I don’t remember much about the first day other than meeting Michael Galvin before anyone else. He was wearing acid-wash jeans, pointy boots, a leather vest and had big, boofy hair. Apparently I also borrowed lunch money from Martin Henderson and never paid him back.”

Highlight – or should that be lowlight

“Probably getting fired after 13 years. That was a very tough time for me. I pretended I was fine with it but I came out of the show with nothing. I left school early to work full-time at Shorty and I was an idiot with money. People tried to warn me for years that nothing lasts forever and I should save for a house, but I didn’t listen.”

Stephanie Wilkin (Dr Meredith Fleming)

The show’s first lesbian character, Meredith rode off into the sunset with her partner Annie in 1994.

Highlights

“My character stood for equal rights for women and fought for marginalised groups. My ego was flattered that (viewers) not only believed I was a doctor, but also trusted my character and reached out to me (by letter). I read some very personal and heartfelt stories. Ultimately, the producers brought in a counsellor to help with the mail as there were some serious stories that were beyond my scope but I still feel very privileged for the trust that I was given. Oh, and when I went back in the third year for a few months, Dr Fleming had the first gay kiss on New Zealand television.”

Supplied Paul Gittins and Maggie Harper as Dr Michael McKenna and Jenny Harrison.

Paul Gittins (Dr Michael McKenna)

The first hospital CEO and father of Chris Warner’s great love Rachel (Angela Bloomfield), he left in 1995 but returned in 1997 for a further two years.

First day

“It wasn’t the first day on set but I definitely remember the first time the producer Caterina De Nave got all the original cast together. None of us knew what we would be in for and didn’t really take any of her warnings seriously, but I definitely remember the excited buzz in the room about doing something that hadn’t been done before in New Zealand.”

Highlights

“One memorable event for me was opening a mall in Kawerau. I was flown to Tauranga where I was escorted to a helicopter, which then flew me the rest of the way. As we hovered over Kawerau, I saw a large platform, which had been built for the occasion, and a large group of people standing around it. After a few speeches from town officials, I declared the mall open. It was all a bit surreal and for a brief moment gave me a taste of what it must be like for rock stars.”

Maggie Harper (Jenny Harrison)

A regular from 1992-98, Jenny was Nick’s mum and the personal assistant to Shortland Street CEO Michael McKenna (Paul Gittins).

Highlights

“There were so many storylines and moments I loved. I got to meet the Queen, and had a scene with Helen Clark, which was fun. Marg and Jenny had many fun scenes together, including having a ‘Thelma and Louise’ storyline. Jenny also had a few love interests so I worked with some handsome and lovely blokes.”

Supplied Andrew Robertt, Jo Davison and Danielle Cormack.

Jo Davison (Gina Rossi)

The eccentric owner of the clinic cafe, Gina married the equally eccentric Leonard Dodds (Marton Csokas) and the couple left Ferndale for the United States in 1995.

First day

“At lunchtime, a large group of us (crew and cast) played hackey sack (which became a ritual) in the car park, right next to the cafe where others sat outside in the sun chatting. It felt like an instant family.”

Highlights

“Gina and Leonard’s wedding – tearing up last minute in a big old-fashioned car, wearing a beautifully made cream lace wedding dress and veil, the entire cast waiting in hats and tails, walking down the very long aisle of a big church in Devonport with the in-laws on one side, the outlaws on the other and Marton (Leonard), and Johnny Leigh (Lionel) his best man, and Ang (Kirsty) my bridesmaid looking back at me. It was surreal pretending to get married at 19. My Italian Nonna in real life actually played my grandmother.”

Andrew Binns, now Robertt – (Steve Mills)

Nurse Steve met a fiery end in 1994 when he died in an exploding car.

First day

“It was exciting. We were doing something that hadn’t been done before so it felt like being a pioneer exploring a brave new world.”

Highlights

“When we stayed after the schedule was completed one Friday night and secretly filmed a surreal short episode, where cast members played Monty Pythonesque versions of our characters and the Shortland Street world. Wonder if it still exists in some archive somewhere...”