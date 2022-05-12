British drama Hotel Portofino promises a snobby slice of paradise

The daughter of a wealthy industrialist moves to Italy in the 1920s to set up a British hotel in new drama Hotel Portofino.

During their dreary winters, British viewers seem to warm to sunny dramas set in exotic places. Think The Durrells, The Best Exotic Hotel Marigold, Death In Paradise among them.

This year, Hotel Portofino, a period drama set in Italy during the 1920s, helped take their minds off freezing temperatures, soaring power bills and political scandals such as Partygate.

Supplied Natascha McElhone stars as Bella Ainsworth, a wealthy woman who becomes the proprietor of a hotel in 1920s Italy.

The story revolves around Bella Ainsworth (Natasha McElhone, Californication’s Karen), the daughter of a wealthy British industrialist, who buys the Hotel Portofino in Italy in the belief that it will help her son Lucian recover from the physical and mental scars of World War I.

Her daughter Alice is also dealing with the aftermath of that conflict. Her husband was killed, leaving her with a baby daughter to bring up by herself.

Bella also hopes that the change of scenery will revive her marriage to Cecil, an aristocrat intent on marrying off Lucian to a wealthy family in a bid to fund his lavish lifestyle.

The Hotel Portofino is described by one of its regular guests as “a very English hotel on the Italian Riviera”.

It caters for upper-class Brits, many of whom are arrogant and snobbish, notably Lady Latchmere, played by Anna Chancellor.

Supplied Adam James, who plays Jack Turner, says Hotel Portofino plays on the theme of “British reserve versus American exuberance.”

But one of the main characters is Jack Turner (Adam James, Vigil), who is a loud, gregarious American not given to standing on ceremony.

“You can imagine he sort of puts a couple of guests’ noses out of joint,” says James.

“Notably, Anna Chancellor plays this sort of very haughty, British dame. And, yeah, he sort of comes in with quite a flurry.

“And we play on that old theme of, you know, British reserve versus American exuberance.”

James reveals that the stunning clifftop hotel used for the show was not in Italy, but in Croatia.

“It was right on the Adriatic coast, about two hours south from Zagreb, but right on the coast, in an area called Opatija – absolutely stunning and many, many years ago it did used to be part of Italy.

“There’s a town that we shot in that actually has old Italian street names still in it.

“It kind of looks exactly like Italy and probably a quarter of the price to shoot there as opposed to actually shooting in Portofino.”

Supplied Bella (Natascha McElhone) purchases Hotel Portofino in the hopes of helping her son recover from the scars of World War I.

Complicating the snobbish shenanigans and romantic intrigue of the series, is the fact that it is set against the rise of fascist dictator Mussolini.

James admits that he didn’t know a lot about that period, particularly about the rise of fascism.

“I was totally unaware that that was beginning to gain quite a lot of traction,” he says.

“There’s this undercurrent, this sort of dark seam of malevolence, that sort of begins to run through it. It just gives the show so much more depth.

“And it’s also set to the backdrop of these young people who’ve been damaged and traumatised by the end of the Great War, as it was called, still dealing with the fallout of that horrible dawning realisation that we may be headed into that arena again.”

Hotel Portofino, UKTV, Monday May 23