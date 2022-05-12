New drama The Cleaning Lady shines a spotlight on the plight of immigrants in the US

A Cambodian doctor working as a cleaner in the US must break the law to help save her sick son in new Prime drama The Cleaning Lady.

Actor Elodie Yung feels right at home in The Cleaning Lady, a drama about an illegal immigrant who is trying to save her son’s life.

She plays Thony De La Rosa, a Cambodian doctor who leaves her husband in the Philippines and heads to the US to find help for her son, Luca, after he is diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening immune deficiency disorder.

Supplied Actor Elodie Yung as Thony De La Rosa in the new drama series, The Cleaning Lady.

When her visa expires before Luca receives the treatment he needs, she is trapped in Las Vegas and forced to work as a cleaning lady alongside her Filipino sister-in-law Fiona (Martha Millan).

But after being a witness to a murder, Thony is recruited by mobster Arman Morales (Adan Canto – Designated Survivor, Narcos) to use her medical skills as a “cleaner”, erasing evidence of the mob’s crimes.

As well as offering plenty of action and drama, the show turns a spotlight on the plight of immigrants in America and probably many other countries around the world.

“There’s a little bit of glitz and glam but really we are pointing at important topics and shedding the light on people that aren’t often talked about – immigrants,” says French-born Yung, whose Cambodian father fled to France to escape the Khmer Rouge.

Playing a character whose back story is so close to her own is a first for Yung, who is well known to super-hero fans as Elektra in the Marvel shows Daredevil and The Defenders.

Supplied Elodie Yung plays a doctor turned cleaner who is recruited by a mobster to clean up crime scenes.

And while The Cleaning Lady gives her plenty of opportunities to flex her action hero muscles, at the centre of Thony’s life is the battle to save her child.

Yung, who has a two-year-old daughter Minavann with British actor Jonathan Howard (Episodes, Mr Selfridge), says she felt an instant connection with her character.

“I am a mother and I could easily relate to what Thony is going through,” she says. “I’m very fortunate, touch wood, that there’s been nothing dramatic with my kid but I know the depth of this love and I know that I would do anything to save my kid if I had to.”

Yung said she put herself in Thony’s shoes right from the start and tried to understand the justification behind some of her more questionable decisions.

“Thony finds herself in so many terrible situations and she has to make decisions and she has to adapt to those situations,” Yung says, adding the character reminded her of her own father.

“My dad is an immigrant who’s Cambodian and came to France after the genocide in Cambodia, so he was the only survivor of his family. He’s always had this quiet strength, this philosophy of ‘This is life. Let’s adapt and let’s move on’.

“By the end of the season I acknowledged, that in Thony, there was also this immigrant, quiet resilience.”

Supplied Actors Adan Canto (Arman) and Elodie Yung (Thony) in The Cleaning Lady.

Like Yung, co-star Canto has no trouble relating to his character Arman, a gangster who coolly orders the death of anyone who crosses him but still has time to help what many of his associates consider a worthless cleaning woman.

“He’s from the north part of Mexico, his father’s a gardener and I know exactly what that looks like,” says the actor who grew up near the Mexican-United States border with “one foot on the Mexican side and the other on the American side”.

Canto says while Thony and Arman are both immigrants in Las Vegas they have very different stories and that is true of all who choose to leave their homeland for a new country.

“Immigrants are talked about as a topic; it’s put in one box or one basket and they are dehumanised but you have so many different kinds of individuals and cultures, from different socio economic circles as well, having to face different kinds of challenges. This show kind of sheds light on that.”

He believes Arman goes into bat for Thony because she reminds him of his mother who was also a cleaning lady.

“This is something I can absolutely relate to and connect with,” Canto says. “I too have immense respect for people who work hard to earn their living.”

The actor says he has no tolerance for anyone who belittles or bullies them for it.

“I personally have gotten into fights over it,” he says.

“Anybody who thinks they’re superior to somebody else is something I don’t understand. And that’s something I used from my own experience to apply to Arman.”

The Cleaning Lady, Prime, starts Sunday May 22.