What could a Married... With Children animated sitcom possibly look like in 2022?

The cast of "Married With Children", an early hit sitcom for the Fox Network - from left David Faustino (Bud Bundy) Christine Applegate (Kelly Bundy), Marcy D'Arcy (Amanda Bearse) and Jefferson D’Archy (Ted McGinley). Centre, seated is Al Bundy (Ed O’Neill), with Peg (Katey Sagal) at right.

Colleen Hawkes is a senior reporter at Stuff

OPINION: Baby boomers, especially, will remember this hilarious, edgy sitcom from the late ‘80s.

Married... With Children had us rolling off our seats, thanks to the unlikely pairing of destined-to-fail shoe salesman Al Bundy (Ed O’Neill, since snapped up for Modern Family) and voluptuous Peggy (Katey Sagal in the biggest, fullest wigs and tightest tops), who was always up for a good time. Sadly, she seldom seemed to get it. And if she did, it didn’t happen willingly.

Unlikely pairings always make great sitcoms. It was best not to ask questions like, what did she ever see in him and vice versa, and why are they still together? It was too inexplicable, and that made it all the funnier. There was never, ever enough money for all the things Peg wanted.

Fred Prouser/Reuters Cast members of Married With Children (from left) Katey Sagal, David Faustino, Christina Applegate and Ed O'Neill accept the Innovator award at the taping of the seventh annual TV Land Awards in Los Angeles in 2009. The awards show honours classic TV shows.

And then there were the teenage kids, Kelly and Bud, so aptly played by Christine Applegate and David Faustino. But let’s not forget one of the other real stars of this show – crazy neighbour Marcy D’Arcy (Amanda Bearse) and her tolerant hubby Jefferson (Ted McGinley).

Memory might serve me wrong, but it appeared much of the show was filmed on a living room set with a front door, a single big sofa (where Peg and the dog hung out all day), and stairs behind leading up to the bedrooms. Which just goes to show the power of good casting and great acting.

But I digress. We are now told, courtesy of Deadline, that an animated version is on the way, with the same actors playing the same roles. I have been trying to work out how this will be as funny. Sure, the voices will be there, but can animated characters generate the same humour as that lot?

Will we even laugh at the same things? The answer is no. The original show was incredibly sexist – the strong women were stereotypes, and the weak men were constantly bossed by their wives. And let’s not forget the misogyny that made us cringe even while we laughed. It’s simply not a good look in 2022, and we don’t want to see those things again. So where will they take the show next?

One can only assume it will be a modern, woke Married... With Children. With modern angst, social media gaffs and a housing crisis. Al Bundy’s shoe business is probably purely online, and the kids are packing boxes in the garage. Perhaps the boxes have taken over the entire house, because he still can’t close, but there’s always another brilliant marketing idea that’s gonna make him rich.

And Peg? She’ll be an Instagram influencer, filling the rest of the house with all the free beauty products she could never afford. And her biggest rival, online and off, with be daughter Kelly.

That’s my take, but writer Alex Carter, executive producer of Family Guy (it may not be so woke after all), may have other ideas. He has seemingly been working on it for a year. Fox TV (where the original show aired), Hulu and Peacock are considered likely outlets.

There was talk of a spin-off with Bud (Faustino) a few years ago, but it didn’t come to anything. Probably just as well. I can’t see Bud as a leading man. Not that Al ever was, mind you. But, of course, that’s exactly why we watched.