It's all about family in Amanda Billing's new comedy Kid Sister

Amanda Billing had to learn Hebrew for her role in Kid Sister.

“Being in a family is the most glorious thing. And it’s also utterly infuriating,” laughs actor Amanda Billing.

Kid Sister, Billing’s new comedy series, mines all those little idiosyncrasies that make the experience of being in a family such relatable common ground but also wildly different for everyone.

And for the actor and artist, starring in a comedy where those relationships are central to the story is “really meaningful”.

“It’s about love. And it’s about going through difficult things together and becoming a more honest, mature human being. It’s a hilarious Jewish sitcom about an outrageous family which swears a lot. It’s all of these things, but it’s really about love, and the different colours of family love, what it’s like to be in a family.”

Supplied Simone Nathan is the writer and star of Kid Sister. She has also written for Our Flag Means Death.

Kid Sister follows Lulu Emanuel (Simone Nathan), who has returned from the US and rekindled her relationship with old flame Olly (Paul Williams, Nathan’s real-life boyfriend).

Although Lulu is 29, she keeps her romance with Olly a secret from her family for fear of their disapproval. Her parents want her to follow tradition and marry within their faith. But as Lulu notes, New Zealand’s pool of available Jewish men is shallow.

However, life takes an abrupt turn for Lulu when she discovers what she thought was a minor medical issue is something far more major.

Billing, who was wrapping filming on season two of Under The Vines in Queenstown when she spoke to TV Guide, plays Keren Emanuel in Kid Sister. Keren is a witty, elegant woman, a fun-loving and adoring mother who is slightly obsessed with her children.

“Keren takes her job as a parent very seriously,” says Billing. “She’s very attached to her children.”

Keren’s need to be involved in every aspect of her children’s lives leads to some humorous situations that many parents and adult kids may see reflected in their own families.

“I think that Keren probably thinks, ‘Well, what’s the point of having a family if you don’t know everything about each other and you don’t know everything that’s going on for each other?’

“I think she’s probably someone who experiences Fomo (fear of missing out) a lot. If she’s not included, she needs to be included in stuff.”

The Emanuels are a thoroughly modern family but being part of an ancient and storied culture is a big part of their lives.

Kid Sister explores issues unique to people of Jewish heritage but it also gives viewers who are not familiar with Judaism a fascinating insight into those customs and traditions.

More broadly, it explores life as a young woman at a crossroads – hovering somewhere between child and adult, and the dynamics within a New Zealand family regardless of faith.

The series was created and written by its star, Simone Nathan.

Nathan has been living in the United States and worked on shows such as Our Flag Means Death, Inside Amy Schumer and Bloodline.

Billing is effusive in her praise of Nathan and her skill at telling a story.

“Simone’s writing is really clever. I felt really grateful that I’d been given the role to play really, because what Simone’s done in the script is she’s packed so much personality, and so much story, and just so many connections and so much history, she’s managed to pack it all into the script, where every episode is only like half an hour long.

Supplied Amanda Billing says the Kid Sister cast became a real family.

“Because the script was so good, and because we felt so connected to each other, we were just able to become a real family almost instantly,” says Billing, whose on-screen husband Siggy is played by Jeff Szusterman (Hercules).

All of the actors portraying the Emanuel family are Jewish apart from Billing and Peter Hayden, who plays Lulu’s grandfather Hershey.

“Peter and I had to do a bit of homework,” says Billing.

The former Shortland Street star, who also works as a professional photographer and sells her paintings and artwork on her website, says her co-stars gave her a lot of guidance and support in learning about Jewish traditions.

“I had to learn Hebrew and I had to learn to sing a few different important songs that are part of Jewish celebrations.

“It’s just such a pleasure to pretend to be part of another family, because I love being part of my family. And I love being part of the Emanuel family, this make-believe family. The family dynamics are just hilarious.”

Kid Sister, TVNZ On Demand from May 26