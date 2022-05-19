Home And Away star gambles on shedding his nice guy image

The Parata family are the first Māori whanau to join Australian soap opera Home And Away.

After five years of playing Doctor, Doctor nice guy Matt Knight, actor Ryan Johnson has gone to the dark side in Summer Bay.

“I think he’s a bit of a sociopath,” says the Australian actor of his role as the wealthy newcomer, Peter ‘PK’ King, who buys his way into the poker nights run by Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).

“He sees an opportunity to come in and cause some chaos and that’s the thrill of it for him. These people are like playthings to him and I think he just goes from place to place and screws people over.”

Supplied Ryan Johnson, who plays Peter 'PK' King on Home And Away, is enjoying speculation that his character is an undercover cop.

There has been some suggestion the newcomer is really an undercover cop out to bust illegal gambling rings like those Mac is running with the aim of raising enough money to solve her financial woes.

“I’m enjoying the speculation but I can neither confirm nor deny that,” he says. “I certainly didn’t play him like an undercover cop.”

Johnson, 42, has notched up more than 20 years as an actor, starring in series including The Secret Life Of Us, Underbelly, Sea Patrol, Rake, Love Child and House Husbands. He also had a lead role in the 2011 American series Fairly Legal, alongside The Rookie’s Sarah Shahi.

His Home And Away stint coincides with the New Zealand release of both his new movie, How To Please A Woman (which also stars Kiwis Erik Thomson and Josh Thomson), and the fifth and final series of Doctor, Doctor.

This is not the first time he has been in Summer Bay. In 2010, he played Paolo Rosetta, the brother of local cop-turned-restaurateur Angelo Rosetta (played by Luke Jacobz).

“I have a history of playing repeated characters. I did two characters on Rake and two characters on All Saints,” Johnson says. “This is my second character on Home And Away and it is a lot of fun.”

He knows his biggest Kiwi fans, his West Auckland-based family members, will be watching and he is still holding out hope of coming here to work one day.

“The closest I’ve got to getting a gig in New Zealand was a Mitre 10 commercial,” he says, laughing.

Supplied Ryan Johnson loved his role of Matt on Doctor, Doctor but says Peter ‘PK’ King on Home And Away is the complete opposite to him.

His five-season stint on Doctor, Doctor is the longest he has ever played one character. The drama centres on what happens when disgraced big city surgeon Hugh Knight (Rodger Corser) is sent to his country hometown hospital as punishment for crossing too many lines. Johnson plays Hugh’s brother, brewery-owning Matt.

“Matt was very vulnerable, sensitive, and the kind of moral backbone of Doctor, Doctor so to be able to step into a role where I’m the complete opposite to that was a lot of fun,” he says, adding he will miss Doctor, Doctor.

“But I don’t want to ever get to a point where I’m finding it too easy to turn up and just exist. I want to keep pushing myself as an actor.

“So being able to come along and play someone villainous, as opposed to someone who’s the moral backbone of a show, is exciting – and my next role will be even darker.”

That said, Johnson says it’s ironic he is now playing a high-stakes gambler because, in real life, he is anything but that kind of risk-taker.

“I do a lot of voice-overs and one thing I refuse to ever do is voice gambling commercials because I think gambling ruins lives,” he says.

“I think what’s great about this storyline is that it shows just how no one ever really wins when it comes to gambling.”

Supplied The thrill of the win means actor Ryan Johnson, who plays Peter 'PK' King on Home And Away, cannot resist playing on the claw machines in shopping centres.

However, he makes an exception for one unexpected game of chance.

“I cannot walk past those claw machines you see in shopping centres. There’s something about them that means I can drop $20 and come home with a stuffed cat for my daughter that she doesn’t even want,” he confesses. “I love the thrill of the win but I’ve never maxed out more than $20.”

He is being equally prudent with his career at the moment, trying to work locally as much as possible, to be close to his Sydney-based seven-year-old daughter Alia who spends half of each week with him.

The pandemic has kept him in Australia for the past few years and his US ambitions are on hold now.

“I definitely am interested in the US, or an American production, but I’m also enjoying this period of my daughter’s life where she’s seven and she’s just so open and excited about everything,” he says. “I don’t really want to miss that so I’m quite happy where I am at the moment.”

Home And Away, TVNZ 2, weeknights