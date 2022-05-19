Bird feed producer sows seeds of success

Cousins Greg Webster and Pete Mitchell own and operate Topflite, which produces products for birds both wild and domestic.

There is a deep irony that the end user for the products that Topflite creates are also its biggest pest.

Based in Oamaru, Topflite grows and produces a wide range of bird feed, and the local birds are always keen for free samples of their crops.

“Yes it’s quite a conflict,” laughs Pete Mitchell, co-owner of the company. “And you’ve got to farm around that and make decisions accordingly, which can be challenging, but that’s just life.”

The business, which is owned and run by Pete and his cousin Greg Webster, began when Pete’s father Ross and Greg’s father Jock started growing sunflowers in the 1970s.

Howard Taylor Brothers-in-law Pete Mitchell and Greg Webster, who feature on Country Calendar, enjoy working together but have clearly defined roles in the family business.

The brothers-in-law initially grew the heliotropic plants for their oil but Pete says that didn’t really take off and they turned to growing seed for birds.

Having grown up in the business, Greg says working for the family firm was “always on the radar”. The cousins and their families work together but they also have clearly defined roles.

“Pete runs his own farming business, which is Rosedale Farming Company, and does a lot of our growing, so he supplies Topflite with 30-40% of our raw materials. And then I’m the general manager of the Topflite business, so I’m running the day-to-day operations.”

Topflite is unique in that it is one of the few companies in New Zealand that actually grows the seeds that go into its products.

“We are definitely the largest grower of seed for birds,” says Greg.

“And taking it from the paddock to the cage,” adds Pete.

As well as sunflowers, they also grow wheat, barley and canary seed, which is their biggest crop.

“And then we buy a lot of other materials from other farmers in New Zealand that I don’t grow on our farm,” says Pete.

“Yeah, things that grow better in the mid-Canterbury region like peas, linseed and then oats from Southland. So we still try and keep it as local as we can, with a lot of those ingredients,” says Greg.

For consumers, buying locally sourced products for their pets is becoming increasingly important. And for Topflite, creating something made in New Zealand and providing opportunities for local people is a critical part of their business.

Howard Taylor Seed harvesters at work, as seen on Country Calendar. Pete Mitchell says supporting local communities with employment has been one of the strong values of their business.

“That’s always been one of our strong values – supporting local communities with employment, supporting the country with selling that same product. That’s a strong part of the brand really,” says Pete.

“Retaining the natural element as well is an important part of the brand, and what’s worked for us because we don’t mess with it too much,” says Greg.

“We take the natural product from the farm and blend it into the right recipes to try and get the nutrition levels as accurate – meeting as many needs – as possible but without adding a lot of artificial stuff or processing it.”

As well as supporting the local community, they’re naturally also keeping a watchful eye out for their feathered friends too. A few years ago, Topflite started the Soar Initiative, which helps support New Zealand’s flora and fauna.

Pete says it provides, “practical, on the ground, useful funding,” such as providing the means for new scales to weigh the blue penguins in Oamaru and a fridge for the Kākāpō Recovery Programme.

Topflite has grown from those early days to become a bit of a one-stop shop for every avian-related need. They also sell bird feeders and birdhouses, alongside their perennially popular seed bells which you can find in any canary cage around the country.

One of the product descriptions on Topflite’s website says “little napkins and fancy bird cutlery not included”.

Silver service may not be an option but there is practically everything else on offer to delight birds – and not just the budgies.

Greg says the popularity of their wild bird seed has grown hugely in the past five to 10 years.

“There’s obviously really huge awareness in New Zealand of looking after our native birds which probably helps with that. We’ve got some seed products for the wild birds but there’s also the energy products which is a sort of fat-based food for feeding mainly in the winter when it’s cold.

“There’s not as much food around and we are finding that more and more people are hanging some bird feeders up and getting addicted to feeding the wild birds. It’s definitely been a big growth area for us.”

Country Calendar, TVNZ 1, Sunday (screens on May 29)