Dancing with the Stars: Eric Murray was at his peak when Covid-19 robbed him of a spot in the semi-finals

Just two weeks shy of the Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) finale, ex-rower Eric Murray was robbed of his shot at the Mirrorball Trophy.

“I’ve got a bit of a cough, but otherwise don’t feel terrible yet,” he told Stuff on day two of his Covid-19 isolation.

“Dammit, we didn’t get to finish off. If we got cut short because we didn’t dance well enough, that’s fine. But we were so close,” he said.

Murray and his dance partner Loryn Reynolds were set to return to the dance floor this Sunday to compete against broadcaster Brodie Kane, former professional boxer David Letele, author and mental health advocate Jazz Thornton, and stand-up comedian Rhys Mathewson.

They will be replaced by Alex Vaz and Brittany Coleman, who were eliminated last week after they lost a dance-off to Murray and Reynolds.

“I’m disappointed. There’s not a lot of people that know how much work we’re actually doing – the days, nights, travel, and time on set,” the retired NZ Olympic rower said.

“You can’t sleep, and you wake up early. I definitely felt stress and anxiety, getting the technical side [of the dances] right. Because before this, I’d never done the cha-cha at home, I’ve just boogied.”

Murray has been commuting to Auckland from his home in Cambridge (and Reynolds vice versa), when he’s not looking after his 10-year-old son Zac. Murray has been advocating for Autism NZ over the course of the competition, and said “it’s been a privilege” to represent his son, and others who have autism.

Three/Supplied Murray said the time limit to learn the dances each week has been ‘exhausting’.

“Last week was definitely the hardest. And [the producers] said, if you make it through, you’re going to do two dances next week. And you’re like: Holy shit.”

But he hit a stride in his training, learning one of his two dances, a fox trot, in a single day.

“It was one of the better weeks, where I felt super confident about what we had already learned, and what we were going to learn. Then I was coming back from Cambridge yesterday, did a quick RAT test, and the rest is history.”

Murray is going to take some time to “decompress” now, and recover in time to cheer on his friends in the grand finale.

The DWTS finale will be live on May 29.