Traumatic times for Coronation Street's Toyah

Why do things keep going wrong for Toyah Battersby in Coronation Street?

Georgia Taylor, who has played the leading character on the cobbles since 1997, has an answer which is short and sweet – “Because she lives in Weatherfield. It often seems like the future is going to be bright for Toyah and then terrible things just keep happening to her.”

Toyah is particularly beleaguered at the moment. She has been reeling after finding out that her partner, the solicitor Imran Habeeb (Charlie De Melo), fathered a secret son called Alfie after a one-night stand with his former client, Abi Franklin (Sally Carman).

After that crushing discovery, Toyah has had to look on in horror as Imran and Abi have engaged in a bitter legal battle for the custody of Alfie. But that was just the warm-up. Things are about to get a whole lot uglier for Toyah...

Supplied Georgia Taylor as Toyah on Coronation Street.

Taylor, who was also had leading roles in Casualty and Law & Order, says that Toyah has been burying her head in the sand about Imran.

“I think she’s become quite single-minded in pursuing her aims,” Taylor says. “She wants to form this ‘perfect family’ with her and Imran and Alfie. So she imagines having this perfect family unit.

“She definitely has niggling doubts about the way that this has all come to pass and about Imran’s behaviour over the last few months, but she’s very much trying to push those to one side.”

The 42-year-old actor says that despite his appalling behaviour, Toyah can’t help loving Imran.

“Charlie and I had a lot of Zoom meetings with Iain MacLeod, our producer, where we tried to work out exactly how we were going to pitch this, and exactly what our characters’ motivations were.

“So I played it that when Toyah found out that Imran had slept with someone else, she was devastated and heartbroken because she loves him, and I don’t think you can just switch that off.”

Throughout this most difficult of times, there is a suspicion that the soft-hearted Toyah might be a bit of a pushover.

Taylor reflects, “I think it’s fair to say that she was always the most gentle of the four Battersbys (Les, Janice, Leanne and Toyah), although I’m aware that’s not saying much. They are as rough as hell.

Supplied Georgia Taylor as Toyah and Charlie De Melo as Imran Habeeb on Coronation Street

“But she was always the one who was a little bit more sensitive. There were shades of that early on with Toyah.”

However, there are many good reasons why Toyah has become even more of a sensitive soul in more recent times.

“The last 10 years of her life have been dominated by this quest to become a mother,” Taylor continues. “That’s all she’s ever wanted. She has been battling infertility and going through rounds of IVF.

“I don’t think we should ever underestimate the emotional toll that takes on an individual.

“I think Toyah has been traumatised by that. It’s left her scarred, understandably.

“And then she met this gorgeous guy Imran, and they were going to get married, and they fostered different children. But then things kept going wrong for her.

“Imran cheated on her and this baby appeared. And so, yes, I think she’s suffering from trauma really after everything she’s been through in the last 10 years.”

As an actor, playing these really emotional scenes can be gruelling, but Taylor says that, ultimately, these highly charged sequences have been very rewarding to make.

“I don’t feel like I’m carrying emotional baggage when I get home. I think I’m just physically really tired.

“You’re putting your body through a lot when you’re stressed or you’re crying or you’re shouting or you’re angry or you’re having to find these emotions from somewhere and your heart’s racing.

“But at the end of the day, you feel satisfied because you think, ‘Oh, I did an alright job today and I’ve worked really hard’. That’s a very nice feeling indeed.”

Above all, Taylor has relished the sense of teamwork that filming these affecting scenes has engendered.

“I just felt like everyone really pulled together,” she says. “The days were very long and the schedule was ambitious, but we got through it.

“It felt very exciting. It was a privilege to be a part of it.”

Coronation Street, TVNZ 1, Tuesday -Thursday