Why The Responder's Martin Freeman just wants to drink mojitos

Martin Freeman stars as Chris, an urgent response officer tackling a series of night shifts on the front line of British policing in drama series The Responder.

Martin Freeman would be the first to admit that he is rarely cast as a supercool character without a care in the world.

“I don’t often play characters without problems,” he says.

“I never seem to play the guy getting off the yacht with a mojito in his hand.

Supplied Martin Freeman would like to play it cool.

“It would be nice to wear linen and sunglasses but, no, I always seem to put myself in situations where I’m trying to stay alive.”

The character Freeman plays in The Responder, a riveting new British cop drama, falls into this category.

The actor portrays Chris Carson, a frazzled Liverpool police officer who is unravelling in his job, which is to respond immediately to emergencies. He is also battling enormous difficulties at home.

Morally compromised and deeply troubled, he is a man on the verge of a nervous breakdown. But he finds himself unable to express the severity of his anxiety.

The 50-year-old actor, who has a great affinity with New Zealand having filmed all three Hobbit films here, expands on the obstacles Chris is facing.

“The reason I wanted to play Chris is that he is a great mixture of vulnerability and strength.

“I think there is something about a man of few words that is attractive. There’s a reason why people like characters who don’t have to over-explain themselves, and I think Chris is one of them.

Supplied Adelayo Adedayo and Martin Freeman from The Responder

“He’s very intelligent, he’s emotionally smart, but he’s a copper. He finds it hard to be open at home and with his counsellor, and in his job it’s probably wise not to be open.

“So he picks his moments when he can let off steam and talk to people. But those are few and far between, and the number of plates he is spinning is frightening. So much so that if he drops even one of those plates, he could wind up dead.”

In this five-part drama written by former police officer Tony Schumacher, Chris becomes caught up in a dangerous relationship with Carl (Ian Hart), a childhood friend who is now a drug baron.

Freeman, who starred as Dr Watson in the popular series Sherlock, amplifies the plot.

“Chris has got himself mixed up in activity that he shouldn’t be involved in, and he’s been partnered with a new trainee police officer, Rachel (Adelayo Adedayo), who doesn’t like him and who suspects him of being bent.

“He’s got very little time for some trainee who judges him on what he’s been doing these past 20 years. So there’s a lot going on. Plus, his marriage is falling apart.

“He wants to be a good dad and I like his dynamic with the family. He’s such a loving person, but he just can’t seem to make it work.”

Work has taken an immense emotional toll on Chris. Freeman, who has also starred in Fargo, The Office, Love, Actually, and Breeders, says, “People like Chris are called into situations that are not going to play out well and that tension has to build up somehow.

Supplied Martin Freeman...not a linen suit in sight.

“There are a lot of mental health issues, homelessness, addiction, violence and a lot of humour as well. That gallows sense of humour is prevalent across all the emergency services where responders are dealing with life and death situations. He deals with a lot of people who are forgotten, neglected or ignored, and that has to have an effect on him.”

Freeman, who was hand-picked by Schumacher for the role of Chris, assesses what he believes is unique about The Responder.

“I think it’s a drama that doesn’t offer answers, but asks a lot of questions. There is nothing neat about it – it’s chaotic and unsettling and there’s an underlying authenticity to it. We all wanted to make something different that was exciting and unformulaic.”

The actor underscores that projects like this help to maintain his passion for his job.

“I do have that sense of enthusiasm when I read a great script like The Responder.

“I haven’t read anything like it before. I love being excited by scripts because every time you get a script you want it to be The Godfather. You want it to be amazing and you live in eternal hope.

“Then very occasionally, when your ability aligns with other people’s skills and when someone has such faith in you, it’s lovely.”

The Responder, TVNZ On Demand from June 2