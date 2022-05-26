Why Sky Sport commentator Tony Johnson doesn't drop the ball when it comes to rugby

Highlanders captain Aaron Smith says the Highlanders' style has changed over the past six weeks, with a bigger focus on defence.

Tony Johnson is a Sky Sport commentator. He grew up in the Marlborough Sounds and has worked in radio and at TV3. He joined Sky in 1999 where much of his work revolves around rugby. Tony lives in Auckland with his wife and daughter.

What is your role at Sky these days?

These days it’s all about the rugby. I enjoy the chance to have an occasional foray into another sport. I did the equestrian at the London Olympics. I really loved that. But rugby’s almost all year round now.

Is there any particular rugby game you’re looking forward to this year?

I think having the Irish here is going to be great. I mean, they are a rising force in the game. They’ve beaten the All Blacks twice the last three times they’ve played them. There is always a great atmosphere when the Irish play. The fans just seem to come out of the woodwork. That’s in July. They play the first one at Eden Park (Saturday, July 2). The place will be full. The atmosphere will be great. It will be awesome. Hopefully this year we get a sense of normality and get back into it all.

Supplied “Some games are probably more challenging than others. But you always prepare,” says commentator Tony Johnson.

Given that you’re a sports commentator, have you always been a good talker?

Well, it’s funny. When I was born, I had to get emergency treatment because my dad reckoned I opened my mouth before I was born. And I’ve never shut it since.

Were you a talkative kid?

I suppose so. I can’t remember. It was such a long time ago. I always enjoyed, at school, being in the school plays or the debates and things like that. I never ever thought, back in those days, of turning it into a career.

When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be the pilot of Thunderbird 1(Scott Tracy). Thunderbirds was my favourite programme.

When you are commentating a rugby game, and there’s absolutely nothing happening on the field, what do you talk about?

Oh, there is always something happening. There is always something to talk about. Some games are probably more challenging than others. But you always prepare. You always have something on hand. Probably the most difficult times to talk through are if a player goes down with a serious injury. Often there is a long delay, and you have to fill that time and you have to be careful. I’m always mindful of the fact that the player injured might have family watching at home. You don’t want to sort of do anything to alarm them unnecessarily. But to me, it’s all about preparation. I spend hours prepping for each game. Often, the notes that you write down, you never even use them. But in a situation... where maybe it’s a quiet game and there’s not a lot happening, that’s when you maybe just chuck in a few background stories or a bit of information that you might have found out about one of the players or whatever.

Supplied “I’m not paid to be lost for words,” says Sky Sport commentator Tony Johnson.

In your line of work, have you ever been lost for words?

No, I don’t think so. I mean, in the early days, you learn a lot as you go. I mean, sometimes when you’re working with someone, and they make a comment, and you think, ‘Uh oh, it’s not the right thing to say’. So maybe sometimes you just leave a little pause. But no, I’m not paid to be lost for words.

You must have watched a lot of rugby over the years. Are there any games that stand out for you?

Well, I’ve been to lots of great test matches. I remember the one in Dublin (2013) where the All Blacks got it right at the end. They held the ball for about three minutes and scored a try. The Irish, I think they thought they were going to have their first ever win. I’ll never forget this just incredible stunned silence when the All Blacks went over and Aaron Cruden kicked the sideline conversion to win the game.

Tony Johnson loves:

A day at Bay Oval or Eden Park watching cricket with my daughter.

My wife Sarah’s smoked fish pie. I was in Dublin one year and I think the Celtic Tiger had been given a bit of a hammering and so Marco Pierre White’s restaurant was offering a cheap lunch deal.

A mate and I went in there. You’re talking about one of the most famous chefs in that part of the world. I promise you my wife’s fish pie is better than Marco Pierre White’s.

Local gins. I don’t drink a lot these days but I really love some of the gins that are being made in New Zealand at the moment.

Tony Johnson hates: