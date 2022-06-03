TV Guide highlights: Saturday June 4 to Friday June 10

Sir Graham Henry and Sir Buck Shelford coach a group of ex-All Blacks in the new season of Match Fit.

Saturday

Blade Runner 2049

TVNZ Duke, 9.25pm

Harrison Ford (right) reprises his role as Rick Deckard, 35 years after Blade Runner, in this sequel. Blade runner K (Ryan Gosling) discovers a long-buried secret which leads him to seek out Deckard, who has been missing for 30 years. You could be forgiven for thinking the Blade Runner movies have the longest stretch between sequels but that honour actually goes to Bambi and Bambi II, which were produced 64 years apart.

Supplied Kimberley Crossman and Jay Ryan in Together Forever Tea.

Together Forever Tea

TVNZ 1, 9.40pm

Kiwi actors Kim Crossman and Jay Ryan star in this romantic comedy set in the fictional US town of Kissing Falls. Lara Thompson (Crossman) is called to the small town to settle the affairs of her late aunt who owned a tea shop. The movie was also filmed entirely in New Zealand so keep an eye out for local landmarks masquerading as American locales.

READ MORE:

* Hannibal: Why you should devour this sublime series now it is arriving on TVNZ

* Netflix adds warning to Stranger Things season 4 following Uvalde school shooting

* Pistol: Danny Boyle's Disney+ punk drama has swagger, magnetism and irreverence



Sunday

Supplied The life of Betty White is celebrated in Betty White: Pure Gold.

Betty White: Pure Gold

TVNZ 1, 7pm

This special looks back at Betty White’s comedy legacy. Her family, friends and co-stars remember and celebrate the television and radio career of the beloved entertainer who died in December 2021, just two weeks before her 100th birthday. At 8pm, Lucille Ball: We Love Lucy pays tribute to another comedy legend with comedians such as Lily Tomlin and Carol Burnett revealing how Lucille Ball paved the way for female comics.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Three, 8.30pm

It’s time for a refresher course in the Jurassic World ahead of Jurassic World Dominion, which will be released in New Zealand cinemas on June 9. In this 2018 instalment of the franchise, the island’s dormant volcano erupts and Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) must try to rescue the remaining dinosaurs before they end up extinct again.

Supplied Michael Caine in Youth.

Youth

Māori TV, 8.30pm

This 2015 comedy drama boasts a star-studded cast including Jane Fonda and Michael Caine. Retired orchestra conductor Fred Ballinger (Caine) is on holiday in the Alps with his daughter (Rachel Weisz) and a friend (Harvey Keitel), when he receives an invitation from Queen Elizabeth II to perform for Prince Philip’s birthday.

Queen’s Birthday

Bradley & Barney: Breaking Dad At Christmas

TVNZ 1, 7pm

The lads embark on a Christmas adventure in the land of fire and ice. Father and son head to Iceland to enjoy the geothermal pools, navigate glaciers and volcanoes and sample some festive fare.

Supplied Lego Masters NZ host Dai Henwood

Lego Masters NZ

TVNZ 2, 7.30pm

The time has come for one talented team to don the incredibly lumpy Lego crown. The final three teams go head to head tonight in one final 24-hour challenge.

Supplied Documentary How Can You Mend A Broken Heart looks at the work of The Bee Gees.

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart

TVNZ 1, 8pm

Even if you’re not a fan of the famous falsetto trio, there is much to enjoy about this documentary which chronicles the lives of the three Manchester-via-Queensland lads (four, if you count Andy). It’s also a reminder of just how many hits The Bee Gees have written for other artists.

Tuesday

An Audience With Adele

TVNZ 2, 7.30pm

Adele performs her hits alongside songs from her fourth album 30 in this special. The singer, known for her very personal songs, filmed this performance at the London Palladium before celebrity guests and fans.

Wednesday

Supplied Sir Graham Henry and Sir Buck Shelford coach former All Blacks in Match Fit.

Match Fit

Three, 7.30pm

Sir ‘Buck’ Shelford and Sir ‘Ted’ Henry return to whip more former All Blacks back into shape. The goal is to get the team ‘match fit’ for a final game against a rival side in the hopes of the All Blacks taking home the glory once more.

Thursday

Supplied Angela Scanlon hosts Your Garden Made Perfect.

Your Garden Made Perfect

TVNZ 1, 7.30pm

Host Angela Scanlon returns with more virtual transformations. With the aid of technology, homeowners are able to see what their gardens could look like and then decide which designer will fulfil their vision.

New Zealand Today

Three, 8.30pm

Intrepid reporter Guy Williams is back to turn the spotlight on more memorable Kiwi characters and stories. This season, Williams meets with the NZ Women’s Mediaeval Combat team, reunites estranged friends and helps resurrect Dargaville’s beauty pageant.

Friday

Supplied Richard Ayoade in The Big Fat Quiz Of Everything.

The Big Fat Quiz Of Everything

TVNZ 2, 8.30pm

Host Jimmy Carr quizzes personalities including Richard Ayoade, Rob Beckett, Joanne McNally and more on a range of ridiculous topics, such as how does a dog defuse a bomb and how many varieties of Lynx body spray can they name.