MasterChef 2022 recap: This one left a bad taste in my mouth

MasterChef NZ returns after a seven year absence to Three with judges Nadia Lim, Vaughan Mabee and Michael Dearth.

I can’t believe I drew the second Felina Kee episode. Chef Michael Dearth announces the controversial contestant has chosen to leave at the start of the episode. The news is greeted by gasps and sad faces.

Watching the show, it’s clear Kee struggled with criticism and pressures of each of the challenge so far. Her deep emotion often seemed very close to the surface and I’m not surprised.

She’s also right that reality TV can be hard on even the most seasoned of subjects. It asks you to be vulnerable and open yourself to criticism from not only folks you admire, but the know-it-all public, too. So I understand her wanting to leave. I wish her all the best for the future.

THREE/Supplied Our judges are joined by a Kiwi restaurant legend tonight: Hia Kai’s Monique Fiso.

The show must go on. I guess the positive for the other contestants is that only one more of them will get the boot in this episode.

The other bonus for the folks who have stayed is they get to cook for one of the greatest chefs this country has ever produced, champion of te kai Māori and Hia Kai owner, Monique Fiso.

THREE Chef Monique Fiso shows the gang how it's done.

“To know I’m cooking for Monique Fiso? What an amazing honour,” says Rachel, and that pretty much sums it up.

The challenge Fiso sets is to recreate her Hia Kai classic, Waipunarangi.

This is deceptively complex meal draws on food traditions from across the pacific to create a light, airy dish of wakame wrapped ika, apple and tuatua salad in a roasted ika bone broth (That’s seaweed wrapped fried fish, and an apple and shellfish salad, with a fish bone soup to the culinarily illiterate). Yet another feed that makes me wish we had smell and taste-o-vision.

THREE/Supplied Waipunarangi is a dish even the pros find hard to replicate.

Waipunarangi is one of the many daughters of Matariki, and she represents our connection with water, hence the kai moana and kai tuaone elements.

The dish is so complicated, complains Jason, there’s no way they will be able to complete it in 2 hours. Congratulations mate, you’ve just figured out the entire point of the show.

To be fair, it does look tough, with the perfectly seared hank of fish, its little wakame sleeping bag and the little curls of kohlrabi protecting the salsa-esque apple and tuatua. It’s light and delicate-looking, and that’s exactly the sort of thing it takes years to learn how to imitate at culinary school.

THREE Chef Monique Fiso gives Sam some pointers during the tough challenge.

Fiso even says her chefs struggle getting it on the plate looking that good quickly. Yikes.

Disaster comes when Farzana cuts her finger and loses crucial minutes bleeding all over herself. She decides to make up the time by choosing not to fillet the fish and hoping the judges won’t notice (Spoiler alert: The judges always notice.)

It’s hilarious to see how many contestants have blue sticky plasters now, like, if your fingers aren’t covered in blue plasters, are you even really on MasterChef?

THREE/Supplied The chefs catch up with Rachael during the touch cook. She’s gone rogue and hope it will pay off.

Rachel has mixed things up by putting the sauce in the oven rather than cooking it on the stove top. Bold, possibly stupid move, Rach. It’s a testament to the level Fiso’s operating at that she’s intrigued by that move rather than irked. You wouldn’t get away with stuff like that in a pro kitchen.

While most of the gang is absolutely freaking out, Elliot is already plating up.

They’re heads down, bums up, when Fiso lets them know that it’s time to start plating. There are tears. This is clearly the last thing most of them want to hear.

“A three-hatted chef, chef of the year, is just about to eat a dish I’ve made … I’m absolutely s…ing myself,” says Elliot, who’s first up. Bless him.

Three Elliot is definitely one of the stars so far, he rarely goes wrong and seems to deliver exactly what the chefs are after every time.

He needed have worried because he has winning form and Fiso can see it.

“It’s pretty bang on,” she says.

Then it’s Rachel’s turn and despite Fiso’s good-natured acceptance of her deviating from the recipe during the cooking, she is deeply unimpressed with the result.

It’s a similar story when Farzana’s bony fish arrives. The worst of it is they reckon she’d have been near the top of the list were it not for the bones. Bummer.

THREE Farzana decides to skip a step... it goes about as well as you'd expect.

There are some clear stars already – Elliot and Amberly, the best to cooks of tonight’s challenge, seem like they are going places. Farzana might have been in their group, too, but for the bone thing.

There are also some obvious losers in the group, too, but the person who got sent home tonight, despite her flaws, would not have been among them.

Three Vicky watches the better chef get sent home.

It’s shocking to me that Rachel, who admits she went rogue but still delivered a good-looking dish, is getting sent home when Vicki, who literally delivered a mess, gets to stay.

I’m sure the judges had their reasons, but it leaves a bad taste in my mouth.