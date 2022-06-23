Country Calendar couple find a security blanket

With wool prices plummeting, Andrew and Meredith Carpenter of Ruanui Station have diversified their business.

You don’t often hear sheep used as a unit of measurement but when it comes to Ruanui Station’s lambs’ wool throws, the fluffy ovines make a tidy comparison.

Each throw Ruanui Station makes requires 900g of fibre. Considering that a lamb produces around 1kg of wool a year, that means you almost have an entire sheep to wrap around you on cold winter nights.

“It makes it quite easy to work out,” laughs Meredith Carpenter who, along with husband Andrew, runs Ruanui Station. “That’s a rough estimate but it is quite cool to put it into context, how much of a lamb is involved.”

Andrew’s family have run Ruanui Station in Taihape, Rangitikei for three generations. It’s a large sheep and beef farm but wool has always been a big part of their business.

“There’s a Romney stud so the sheep are bred fairly specifically, not just for their wool but for their weights as well, for their meat. It’s been a lot of decades put into breeding so it’s not an overnight process,” says Meredith.

But the downturn of wool prices coupled with the Covid-19 pandemic has put pressure on wool-producing farms to diversify. The rise of fast fashion has caused the price of wool to continually plummet over the past few years as man-made materials outstrip demand for natural fibres. Adding in a pandemic has only exacerbated the problem.

“We’re living in a synthetic world now unfortunately,” says Meredith.

Supplied Andrew and Meredith Carpenter with their lambs' wool throws.

Traditionally, Ruanui Station sold its lambs' wool to China. But when Covid-19 hit at the end of 2019, “China sort of shut up shop,” and the station had to think of an alternative use for its fibre. That’s when the idea for lambs wool blankets went from being a plan for the future to an immediate reality.

“I’ve always wanted to make them but our hand was sort of forced when we got to Covid because we’d just become so desperate,” says Meredith.

The blankets are produced entirely in New Zealand, which is something the Carpenter family are justifiably proud of.

“I don’t think we would have done it if we couldn’t have made them in New Zealand. It was pretty important to us to keep the production in New Zealand because we’re so good at producing quality products here.

“There’s one commercial weaver left in New Zealand in Auckland (Inter-weave), so we’re very lucky to have them.”

The Carpenters work closely with Inter-weave to create the styles and colours for their throws. They also manufacture other products, including baby blankets and picnic blankets featuring a handsome leather carry hold.

Wool is measured in microns and the lower the micron, the softer the fibre. Fine wool is typically anywhere between 15 to 25 microns.

Meredith says the lambs wool produced at Ruanui Station sits at around 21 microns, but given that it is lambs wool it is still very soft.

“There’s a bit more to wool than just microns. There’s all sorts of tests they do on it. The lady in Auckland that weaves them commented the first time we weaved that they were softer than what she thought they were going to be, so that was interesting.”

Roz Mason Some of the sheep at Ruanui Station.

As well as the wool itself, there’s a little bit of Ruanui Station in all of their products. Each of their throws is named for one of their paddocks, such as Rakaia, Samways, Gully and Matangi. The names link the products back to where the wool began.

Although it is a relatively new business, Meredith says they have been blown away by the support from customers.

They sell their wares in about 20 stockists nationwide, from Auckland to Te Anau, but most of their sales come from their online store.

“The power of the internet’s pretty amazing. We sell all over the world really. We’ve sold a lot to America – the Americans really seem to love the wool. It’s been a big learning curve, of course.”

Meredith and her family have also started producing luxury pet beds because many cats and dogs were hogging their owners’ blankets.

“We had so many people sending us pictures of their pets lying on their blankets; they’re just so drawn to the wool because it’s warm.”

